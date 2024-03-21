If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dorfromantik devs tease new space game Project Mango

It's being made in collaboration with animation YouTube channel Kurzgesagt - In A Nutshell

A bean-shaped planet with lots of cartoon buildings on its surface, from the teaser trailer for Project Mango
Image credit: Toukana Interactive
Katharine Castle avatar
News by Katharine Castle Editor-in-chief
Published on

The developers behind the wonderful tile puzzler Dorfromantik have revealed the first teaser trailer for their next game. Currently known as Project Mango, the game will be made in collaboration with the German animation and edutainment YouTube channel Kurzgesagt - In A Nutshell, releasing in 2025. Not much is known about it right now, but come and have a watch of its teaser reveal below.

Cover image for YouTube videoProject Mango - New Game by Toukana and kurzgesagt

Toukana Interactive say the "all-new" game will be set in space "with fun and unique building mechanics", and that it will "offer a fresh and accessible approach to a well-established genre." The press release doesn't say what that genre is exactly, but if I had to hazard a guess, I wouldn't be surprised if it were a more management-themed citybuilder, given the space building theme and Kurzgesagt's focus on educational video content. The two feel like they'd be a good match, though if you'd like to find out more, then you can sign up to Project Mango's development newsletter on Toukana's website.

"‘First contact’ between the two German studios was made at Gamescom 2022," Toukana said in a statement. "Kurzgesagt had been looking into making a game for a while and was in search of potential partners. At the same time, Toukana was preparing to start pre-production on a new title after having just released the Nintendo Switch version of Dorfromantik.

"Both studios already knew the other’s inherent wholesome style and orientation of their creations so the interest in a collaboration was mutual from the get-go. The vibe was a great match too, right down to having birds as mascots, and so both decided to send the birds into space in an all-new game together in 2023."

As a self-confessed Dorf head, I'm very excited indeed to see what Toukana have got cooking up next, and I'll be keeping a watchful eye on it in the months to come.

