Skip to main content
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to raise affinity with your Main Pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2

Here's how to raise affinity with your Main Pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2

Screenshot of an Arisen and Pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom.
Kiera Mills avatar
Guide by Kiera Mills Guides Writer
Published on

Looking to raise affinity with your Main Pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2? Affinity is a hidden system in Dragon's Dogma 2 where you can earn favour with NPCs in return for gifts, vendor discounts and unique visits to your dwelling.

You can also raise affinity with your Pawns in Dragon's Dogma 2 but this works slightly differently. Read on for an explanation on how to earn affinity with your Pawns.

Cover image for YouTube videoDragon's Dogma 2 - Capcom Highlights: March 2024
This highlight reel shows off all the incredible adventures awaiting the new Arisen of Dragon's Dogma 2.Watch on YouTube

Ways to raise affinity with your Main Pawn

Unlike the romance system in Dragon's Dogma 2, raising affinity with your Pawn does not involve gift-giving or fulfilling specific quests. Rather, you can raise affinity with your Pawn by performing the following interactions:

  • Speak to your Pawn: These little interactions won't get you a lot of affinity but it's an easy trick to use.
  • Go to the barber: Regularly changing your Pawn's appearance at a barber offers the most affinity out of the interactions on this list.
  • Highfive your Pawn after fights: Approach your Pawn after an encounter and they will usually gesture their hand towards you for a fist bump or slap.
  • Visit the hot spring: The hot spring on Agamen Volcanic Island can heal recoverable health and remove scars. It can also boost affinity with your Main Pawn.
  • Pass the Sphinx test: Present your Main Pawn to the Sphynx during the second riddle 'The Riddle of Madness'.
  • Affinity with your Pawn will reduce if they need to be revived at a Riftstone.
Screenshot of a Pawn visiting a barber in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Although a trip to the barber will raise affinity, it can get quite expensive. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom.

Note that there does seem to be a cooldown system that lasts approximately every 10 minutes once you perform these interactions. So, you'll have to save, quit and re-enter the game to spam interactions for maximum affinity gain.

Perks of raising affinity

Screenshot of an Arisen making small talk with a Pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2.
You can perform 'Small Talk' with your Pawn to get a small affinity boost. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom.

Raising affinity with your Pawn will unlock a new pose and blushing face when interacting with them. They will also offer more sentimental lines of dialogue whilst adventuring and you may catch your Pawn smiling at your Arisen from time to time, (on Beastren models this looks more akin to gurning).

You'll also get a different line of dialogue from your Main Pawn at the end of the game, but don't worry - we won't spoil that for you! It won't change the outcome of the game but for completionists out there, you'll get a slightly tweaked cutscene.

That rounds off our guide to raising affinity with Pawns in Dragon's Dogma 2. For more Dragon's Dogma 2 tips and tricks, see our guides for making the perfect Sorcerer build, Archer build, Fighter build and more.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article

Dragon's Dogma 2

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Capcom PC PS5 RPG Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Kiera Mills avatar

Kiera Mills

Guides Writer

Kiera is a Guides Writer who loves the best of most genres including horror, cosy games, survival crafting and Soulslikes. In her spare time, if she’s not causing trouble as her Wildfire Druid alter-ego, she can be found painting more of her ever-expanding Stormcast army.
Comments