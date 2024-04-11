Looking to raise affinity with your Main Pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2? Affinity is a hidden system in Dragon's Dogma 2 where you can earn favour with NPCs in return for gifts, vendor discounts and unique visits to your dwelling.

You can also raise affinity with your Pawns in Dragon's Dogma 2 but this works slightly differently. Read on for an explanation on how to earn affinity with your Pawns.

Ways to raise affinity with your Main Pawn

Unlike the romance system in Dragon's Dogma 2, raising affinity with your Pawn does not involve gift-giving or fulfilling specific quests. Rather, you can raise affinity with your Pawn by performing the following interactions:

Speak to your Pawn: These little interactions won't get you a lot of affinity but it's an easy trick to use.

These little interactions won't get you a lot of affinity but it's an easy trick to use. Go to the barber: Regularly changing your Pawn's appearance at a barber offers the most affinity out of the interactions on this list.

Regularly changing your Pawn's appearance at a barber offers the most affinity out of the interactions on this list. Highfive your Pawn after fights: Approach your Pawn after an encounter and they will usually gesture their hand towards you for a fist bump or slap.

Approach your Pawn after an encounter and they will usually gesture their hand towards you for a fist bump or slap. Visit the hot spring: The hot spring on Agamen Volcanic Island can heal recoverable health and remove scars. It can also boost affinity with your Main Pawn.

The hot spring on Agamen Volcanic Island can heal recoverable health and remove scars. It can also boost affinity with your Main Pawn. Pass the Sphinx test: Present your Main Pawn to the Sphynx during the second riddle 'The Riddle of Madness'.

Present your Main Pawn to the Sphynx during the second riddle 'The Riddle of Madness'. Affinity with your Pawn will reduce if they need to be revived at a Riftstone.

Although a trip to the barber will raise affinity, it can get quite expensive. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom.

Note that there does seem to be a cooldown system that lasts approximately every 10 minutes once you perform these interactions. So, you'll have to save, quit and re-enter the game to spam interactions for maximum affinity gain.

Perks of raising affinity

You can perform 'Small Talk' with your Pawn to get a small affinity boost. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom.

Raising affinity with your Pawn will unlock a new pose and blushing face when interacting with them. They will also offer more sentimental lines of dialogue whilst adventuring and you may catch your Pawn smiling at your Arisen from time to time, (on Beastren models this looks more akin to gurning).

You'll also get a different line of dialogue from your Main Pawn at the end of the game, but don't worry - we won't spoil that for you! It won't change the outcome of the game but for completionists out there, you'll get a slightly tweaked cutscene.

That rounds off our guide to raising affinity with Pawns in Dragon's Dogma 2. For more Dragon's Dogma 2 tips and tricks, see our guides for making the perfect Sorcerer build, Archer build, Fighter build and more.