Looking for all Riftstone locations in Dragon's Dogma 2? Riftstones are an important mechanic in Dragon's Dogma 2 that allow you to set Pawn quests and hire specific Pawns. Discovering Forgotten Riftstones, scattered throughout the Dragon's Dogms 2 map can also earn you RC (Rift Crystals).

As such, it's worth knowing where they are if you're low on RC. Below, we've gathered all Riftstone locations in Dragon's Dogma 2, including both Grand Riftstones and Forgotten Riftstones.

Dragon's Dogma 2 - Capcom Highlights: March 2024 This highlight reel shows off all the incredible adventures awaiting the new Arisen of Dragon's Dogma 2.Watch on YouTube

All Riftstone locations in Dragon's Dogma 2

There are two main types of Riftstones in Dragon's Dogma 2, Forgotten Riftstones which you must discover throughout the world to earn RC and Grand Riftstones (or city Riftstones) which are much larger and allow you to set Pawn quests.

Pawn quests cannot be set at Forgotten Riftstones. Usually, Forgotten Riftstones have a unique name and effect that allows you to find specific types of Pawns.

The following Riftstone locations have been divided across the key regions of Dragon's Dogma 2. See the bullet points below for each Riftstone name and effect.

Vermund Riftstone Locations

of Attribution Vermund contains the largest amount of Riftstones in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Vernworth:

Grand Riftstone of Vernworth: Pawn Quests can be set here. Located within the Merchant Quarter of the city. Riftstone of Noontide: Find female Pawns of a large height. Take the northwest road out of Vermund. Forgotten Riftstone: Just below the fork in the northeastern road from Vernworth. Riftstone of Duty: Find Pawns with assigned Pawn Quests. Riftstone of the Foothills: Find male Pawns of a small height. Riftstone of Evenfall: Find female Pawns of a small height. Riftstone of the Straightforward: Find Pawns with the straightforward personality. Nameless Village to Melve: Forgotten Riftstone: Take the northeast road out of Vernworth. Riftstone of the Simple: Find Pawns with a simple personality. Forgotten Riftstone Riftstone of the Kindhearted: Find Pawns of a kindhearted personality. Forgotten Riftstone Nameless Riftstone: Classed as a city Riftstone within the Nameless Village. Forgotten Riftstone Riftstone of Calm: Find Pawns with a calm personality. Forgotten Riftstone Riftstone of Uniformity: Find Pawns with the same moniker. Riftstone of Remembrance: Find Pawns you've previously encountered. Forgotten Riftstone Riftstone of the Straightforward: Find Pawns with the straightforward personality. Riftstone of Robustness: Find Pawns of a muscled build. Riftstone of Solidity: Find Pawns of a large build. Forgotten Riftstone Riftstone of the Beloved: At this Riftstone, you can find Pawns that have achieved the highest ratings among players. Riftstone of Noontide: Find female Pawns of a large height. Melve Riftstone : The Grand Riftstone of Melve. Riftstone of the Summit: Find male Pawns of a large height. Borderwatch Outpost: Forgotten Riftstone Riftstone of the Summit: Find male Pawns of a large height. Borderwatch Riftstone: Main Rifstone at the Borderwatch Outpost. Riftstone of Potential: Find Pawns with less adventuring experience. Riftstone of Abundance: Find pawns with a distinctive upper half. Riftstone of Robustness: Find Pawns of a muscled build. Riftstone of the Kindhearted: Find Pawns of a kindhearted personality. Sacred Arbor: Arborheart Riftstone: Main Rifstone of Sacred Arbor. Riftstone of Fellowship: Find pawns with special monikers. Checkpoint Rest Town: Riftstone of Remembrance: Find Pawns you've previously encountered.. Riftstone of Perseverance: Find Pawns with scars. Riftstone of Fellowship: Find pawns with special monikers. Forgotten Riftstone Border Checkpoint Riftstone: Main Riftstone at Checkpoint Rest Town. Riftstone of the Fanged: Find Beastren Pawns. Riftstone of Duty: Find Pawns with assigned Pawn Quests. Riftstone of Daybreak: Find pawns with a distinctive pate. Forgotten Riftstone

Battahl Riftstone Locations

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Grand Riftstone of Battahl Riftstone of Abundance: Find pawns with a distinctive upper half. Forgotten Riftstone Riftstone of Remembrance: Find Pawns you've previously encountered.. Riftstone of the Simple: Find Pawns with a simple personality. Riftstone of the Summit: Find male Pawns of a large height. Riftstone of Nootide: Find female Pawns of a large height. Riftstone of Robustness: Find Pawns of a muscled build. Forgotten Riftstone Forgotten Riftstone Riftstone of the Foothills: Find male Pawns of a small height. Riftstone of Evenfall: Find female Pawns of a small height. Riftstone of Robustness: Find Pawns of a muscled build. Riftstone of the Fanged: Find Beastren Pawns. Riftstone of Daybreak: Find pawns with a distinctive pate. Riftstone of Perseverance: Find Pawns with scars. Riftstone of the Patterned: Find Pawns with tattoos. Riftstone of Agility: Find Pawns of a slim build. Riftstone of Calm: Find Pawns with a calm personality.

Agamen Volcanic Island Riftstone Locations

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Volcanic Island Riftstone Agamen Ruins Riftstone Riftstone of Potential: Find Pawns with less adventuring experience. Riftstone of Uniformity: Find Pawns with the same moniker. Riftstone of the Kindhearted: Find Pawns of a kindhearted personality. Riftstone of Perseverance: Find Pawns with scars.

That rounds off our guide to all Riftstone locations in Dragon's Dogma 2. For more Dragon's Dogma 2 tips and tricks, see our guides for making the perfect Sorcerer build, Archer build, Fighter build and more.