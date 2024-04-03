Looking to set Pawn quests in Dragon's Dogma 2? Pawn quests in Dragon's Dogma 2 are an optional online mechanic in which you can assign your Pawn to help other players in their adventures.

Pawn quests are a reliable way of earning RC (Rift Crystals) which can then be spent on ability upgrades and unlocking new Vocations. Completing fellow players' Pawn quests can also offer a range of rewards like Wakestone Shards, gold and more. To find out everything you need to know about Pawn quests in Dragon's Dogma 2, read below.

In this guide:

Pawn quests explained

Pawn quests in Dragon's Dogma 2 are optional quests in which you can hire Pawns from other players' worlds and complete assigned goals for rewards. These goals are set by the Pawn owner and can range from simply adventuring with your party for a day and night or obtaining a specific item for the player.

When these Pawns approach you they will have a menu containing details like Pawn level, traits, hire cost, Pawn quest and rewards. You can only have one Main pawn and two hirelings in your party at one time, so choose wisely or you'll have to dismiss other Pawns to make room.

You can have up to three Pawns in your party at once. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

To take part in Pawn quests, you'll need to have them enabled within your game settings. To do so, go to 'Options', 'Network' and turn on 'Main Pawn Online Access' and 'Network Features'. This will allow Pawns to enter your world for quests and allow you to set your own. These settings can be toggled on or off within the game settings at any time.

How to set Pawn quests in Dragon's Dogma 2

To set a new Pawn quest in Dragon's Dogma 2, you must interact with any Grand Riftstone (like the one in the Merchant Quarter of Vernworth). Interact with the Riftstone by choosing the option to 'Examine', then choose the option to 'Set a Pawn Quest'.

Although there are many Riftstones in Dragons Dogma 2, you must interact with a Grand Rifstone to set a Pawn quest. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

From this menu, you can assign your Main Pawn to earn a Pawn badge or acquire an item. The item you wish to receive must be something you have already discovered once in your playthrough.

Likewise, Pawn badges are usually set tasks to defeat certain monsters or complete certain exploration goals. You can only assign a badge if you have already started to earn it with your Main Pawn. For example, you can only set a Pawn quest to defeat a Cyclops if you have already defeated at least one in your game.

You can select either gold or an item as the quest reward. Note that this will come from your funds or inventory. You will only have to pay it once, however, even if multiple players online complete your quest.

You'll receive the fruits of your Pawn's labour once you rest at any Inn. This will present you with a Travelogue, detailing your Pawn's journeys through The Rift, any RC received, and any ratings granted by other players.

How to collect Pawn quest rewards

Fulfilling Pawn quests can be a great way of earning gold or other rare items. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Once a Pawn quest has been fulfilled, speak to the Pawn in question to collect your reward. Sometimes a quest will require you to collect and gift a certain item to the Pawn owner.

If this is the case, speak to the Pawn and select the option to 'Give Item'. This will take you to an inventory screen where you can select the item to deliver.

You can also use this mechanic to send the other player a gift if you're feeling generous.

Should you give your Pawn a quest in Dragon's Dogma 2?

Sometimes, you'll recieve gifts with your Travelogue from generous players. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Although, in theory, you're sending your Main Pawn off to adventure with another player, this happens in the background and your Main Pawn doesn't leave your side. As such, there is no real drawback to setting a Pawn Quest and it's a valuable way in which you can earn RC and other resources.

To make sure your Pawn gets hired over others, make sure you set an appropriate reward and cost for your Pawn's services. Pawns with a substantial amount of Badges are usually more desirable as they can offer other Arisen key advice on how to combat certain monsters and points of interest in certain regions.

Pawn Badges in Dragon's Dogma 2 explained

Earning Pawn Badges will increase your odds to be chosen for Pawn quests. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Pawn badges are essentially tokens that mark an achievement. Pawns can get either Monster Badges or Field Badges. These are awarded for defeating certain amounts monsters and for camping a sufficient number of times in a particular region.

Once earned, Pawns will develop a higher understanding of the monster or area they have the Badge in. This means they can offer advice to the Arisen about local points of interest or combat tips. This also means that the more Badges they have, the more desirable they will be as a Pawn recruit.

You can check Badge progress by going to the main pause menu and selecting the 'Status' option. From there, swap to your Pawn (with the C key) and choose the 'Pawn' option. Now, take a look at all their earned and in-progress Badges.

As of writing, these are the following Badges you can earn in Dragon's Dogma 2:

Badge How to earn Battahl Master Camp 50 times in Battahl Chimera Slayer Kill 30 Chimeras Cyclops Slayer Kill 30 Cyclops Griffin Slayer Kill 20 Griffins Golem Slayer Kill 30 Golems Gorechimera Slayer Kill 20 Gorechimeras Minotaur Slayer Kill 30 Minotaurs Ogre Slayer Kill 30 Ogres Sphinx Slayer Kill 5 Sphinxes Vermund Master Camp 50 times in Vermund Vernworth Master Camp 50 times in Vernworth

