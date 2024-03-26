Looking to change vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2? When starting a new game in Dragon's Dogma 2 you can pick from four starting vocations (Fighter, Archer, Mage or Thief). As you progress through the game and unlock more you may wish to change your Arisen or Main Pawn's vocation and respec your skills.

Luckily, it is possible to do so if you fancy a playstyle change or want to rank up in every single one. Read below for a full rundown of where to go to change your vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2 as well as how to get Discipline in the game.

Dragon's Dogma 2 - Capcom Highlights: March 2024 This highlight reel shows off all the incredible adventures awaiting the new Arisen of Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to change vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2

To change vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2, you'll need to visit a Vocation Guild at either an Inn or a major city. The main Vocation Guilds in Dragon's Dogma 2 are:

The Inn in Melve: Represented by the house map icon.

Represented by the house map icon. Vernworth Vocation Guild: Represented by the crossed swords map icon.

Represented by the crossed swords map icon. Bakbattahl Vocation Guild: Represented by the crossed swords map icon.

Vocation Guilds essentially allow you to change your class mid-game in Dragon's Dogma 2. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Once you interact with a Vocation Guild, you can choose to 'Change Vocation' from a drop-down menu. This will take you to a menu with all of your unlocked vocations and their various rank levels. To unlock more vocations will cost you Discipline (more on this below).

From this menu, you can change the vocation, weapon skills, core skills and augments of either your Arisen or Main Pawn.

How to get Discipline in Dragon's Dogma 2

The main ways to earn Discipline in Dragon's Dogma 2 is by defeating enemies and completing quests.

Discipline is mainly used to unlock new vocations, weapon skills and core skills. Discipline is a vital resource in Dragon's Dogma 2 that is shared amongst your Arisen and Pawn. As such, it should be spent wisely.

That rounds off our guide to changing vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2. For more Dragon's Dogma 2 tips and tricks, see our guides for making the perfect Sorcerer build, Trickster build, Warrior build and more.