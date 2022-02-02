Wondering how to setup Dying Light 2 for multiplayer so you can play coop with your friends? Much like its predecessor, Dying Light 2 gives players a number of options for opening their singleplayer up to multiplayer, so that either friends or strangers can join your game and assist you with your current quests and activities. Thankfully it's very easy to play Dying Light 2 coop. Read on to find out how it all works, and what the Call For Help button actually does.

How to play Dying Light 2 coop multiplayer

If you've never set up Dying Light 2 for coop multiplayer before, here's how to do it:

While in-game, open the pause menu. Hit F4 (or Back on the controller) to bring up the Online Menu. Click on Online Options. Set the Game Type to your chosen option other than Singleplayer. Return to the Online Menu.

After you're set up for multiplayer, you can start your coop adventure from the Online Menu. Either click Quick Join to have the game find someone who has set their game type to public, or click Find Games to join a particular player's game.

If you want to stick to playing with people you know, you can click on one of the three "Add Friend" buttons at the bottom of the Online Menu screen to invite one of your Steam friends. There doesn't appear to be any limitation in player level disparity, so a level 6 player can join the game of a level 1 player and absolutely stomp all the infected nearby if that's what they feel like doing.

Dying Light 2's coop mode allows you to enter the host's world, which may, depending on their (and your) choices, look slightly different to your own version of Villedor. All players' quests will, for the duration of the session, be synced to the host's quests, allowing them to help the host with their current tasks and activities. The host can end the session whenever they like, and players who join the host can disconnect at any time - all through the Online Menu.

Note: if you join another player's game, then when you leave you'll be sent back to your own world but with all your new items, experience, skills, and weapon changes (including weapon durability).

Call For Help

If you've set your Game Type to anything other than Singleplayer or Private, then you'll be able to Call For Help from any of the menu screens in-game. Doing so will send out a message to those who are eligible to receive it, asking them if they want to come to your aid. If they accept, they'll join your game at your current location, and they'll be able to stay for as long as you or they want. It's essentially the same as opening up a game to multiplayer in the usual way detailed above, with the upside that you can set it up at the touch of a button, and the downside that you can't explicitly pick which player(s) you want to come and help you.

That's how you can play Dying Light 2 with friends at any time during your playthrough! While you're here, you may also want to check out our primer on the different Dying Light 2 Factions.