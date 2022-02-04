Want to know how long it'll take to complete Dying Light 2? Perhaps you've already started a playthrough of Techland's incredibly ambitious open world adventure game, but you have no idea how far into the main story you are. Well, this guide is meant to allay your confusions. Below we'll tell you around how long it should take to complete Dying Light 2 under different circumstances, and we'll also give you the full list of all 22 main quests so you can tell how far into the game you've progressed.

How long is Dying Light 2?

Dying Light 2's story takes place over 22 main quests. They're all fairly hefty missions with multiple parts, so even though it may not sound like much, those 22 missions will keep you going for a while - I'd say it should take 30 hours or more for most players.

You may have seen the tweets on the Dying Light 2 Twitter page indicating how long it'll take you to complete the game based on your playstyle and goals. If you missed it, here's what they said:

20 hours to complete the main story.

to complete the main story. 80 hours to finish the main story and all of the side quests.

to finish the main story and all of the side quests. 500 hours to max out the game with all main and side quests, choices and endings, checking every place on the map, every dialogue, and finding every collectible.

Based on my playthrough, these numbers seem to be fairly accurate, although they're more likely to be an underestimate than an overestimate. It may take you 20 hours to beat the main story of Dying Light 2 if you were beelining towards every main mission and ignoring everything else, but for most players I'd say you're more likely to take 30 or more hours to complete the game.

Another thing to consider is the difficulty level you're playing on. If you're playing the game on Easy, then all the encounters are going to take a much shorter time to complete than if you were playing the game on Hard.

Dying Light 2 story quest list

If you're wondering how far into the Dying Light 2 main story you've reached, here is the full list of story quests in Dying Light 2 (minor spoilers ahead):

Pilgrim's Path (1)

(1) Getting Stronger (1)

(1) Markers of Plague (1)

(1) The Only Way Out (1)

(1) Unruly Brother (1)

(1) The Arrival (1)

(1) The Raid (1)

(1) Water Tower (2)

(2) Into The Dark/Revolution (2) - depends on Aitor/Sophie choice in "Water Tower"

(2) - depends on Aitor/Sophie choice in "Water Tower" (Optional) Snipers' Alley (2) - part of "Into The Dark"/"Revolution", activated if you help Hakon

(2) - part of "Into The Dark"/"Revolution", activated if you help Hakon Let's Waltz! (2)

(2) A Place To Call Home (2) - Central Loop unlocked here

(2) - Central Loop unlocked here Orders (2)

(2) Observatory (2)

(2) Welcome On Board (2)

(2) The Lost Light/Cathedral (3) - depends on Jack Matt/Juan choice in "Welcome On Board"

(3) - depends on Jack Matt/Juan choice in "Welcome On Board" Broadcast (4)

(4) The Shoe (4)

(4) Empire/Spy Game/Nightrunners (4) - depends on Jack Matt/Juan/Frank choice in "Broadcast"

(4) - depends on Jack Matt/Juan/Frank choice in "Broadcast" Veronika (5)

(5) (Optional) No mercy/Deals with the Devil (4) - part of "Veronika", depends on Jack Matt/Juan choice in "Broadcast"

(4) - part of "Veronika", depends on Jack Matt/Juan choice in "Broadcast" Assassination (5) - Epilogue begins here

(5) - Epilogue begins here Now or Never (5)

(5) X13 (5)

The number in brackets indicates the recommended player level for each quest. Knowing that you only need to reach player level 5 to be on par for the final missions should also give you an idea of how far along you are in the game. If you find that your Aiden is a little underwhelming for your current position in this list, then take a look at our guide on Dying Light 2 Inhibitors to boost your stats and unlock more abilities.

That's everything you need to know about Dying Light 2's story length. If you want to enjoy all of those missions with friends, take a look at our Dying Light 2 multiplayer guide to see how you can team up with other survivors. Make sure to stop periodically throughout the story to wander around the city and see how your choices affect the world and Dying Light 2's Factions.