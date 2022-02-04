Can you keep playing Dying Light 2 after the final mission? Dying Light 2 may be a mammoth game, but all things must come to an end eventually. Like many open-world games, Techland warn you that the end is approaching once you reach a certain "point of no return". Once you pass this point, there's no going back. Or is there? The answer is a little more complex than you might think.

Below we'll answer the question of what Dying Light 2's point of no return actually means, and whether you can keep playing the game after finishing the Epilogue.

Can you keep playing Dying Light 2 after the final mission?

Yes, you can keep playing Dying Light 2 after completing the final set of missions. Early on in the story mission "Assassination", you are tasked to "Find a way to your ride". Following the quest marker will take you to a door which, when opened, prompts the following warning:

Advancing the main story beyond this point will trigger the Epilogue. Make sure to complete any unfinished business in the city before continuing.

This leaves a couple of questions unanswered, such as: what happens after the Epilogue? The short answer is that time will be rewound to just before you passed the above "point of no return", allowing you to continue exploring the city, fighting enemies, gaining loot, and completing side-quests. This is great news for collectible hunters, as you can keep searching for any inhibitors, military tech, and trophies that you may have missed previously. But in reality, it's a little more complex than that. Minor spoilers follow!

If you keep playing after the Epilogue, time mostly rewinds back to just before the Epilogue begins, but with a few key differences:

Your GRE Access Key is back in your possession.

The city of Villedor may have changed depending on the choices you made in the Epilogue.

You cannot replay the Epilogue - the quests are marked as complete in your journal.

The game will continue to scale to your progress, both in difficulty and in loot quality.

That third point is very bad news for those of you who wanted to easily play through the Epilogue multiple times to see how things turn out differently depending on your choices. Fortunately, you can join friends in multiplayer to see how the different choices they made throughout the game affected their world and the various Dying Light 2 factions.

That's everything you need to know about the point of no return in Dying Light 2. If you're planning on replaying the story, make sure you take a look at our Dying Light 2 new game plus guide to see whether you can carry over your character progression and equipment. If you want to see what comes next, check out our Dying Light 2 roadmap.