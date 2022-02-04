Want to know if Dying Light 2 has new game plus? Dying Light 2 places a significant focus on choice and consequence, giving you plenty of decisions to make throughout your adventure. When you reach the end of this branching narrative, you’ll probably find yourself eager to start over so that you can experience different paths and see what would happen if you’d made other choices. With that in mind, you might be wondering whether Dying Light 2 has a new game plus mode.

Below, we’ll cover everything you need to know about new game plus in Dying Light 2.

Does Dying Light 2 have a new game plus mode?

Unfortunately, Dying Light 2 does not have new game plus at launch. For now, if you want to replay the story and see how different choices can influence the world and factions in Dying Light 2, you'll need to start a fresh save.

This is a shame, as the original Dying Light did have a new game plus mode which let you restart the game, while carrying over any items in your inventory and unlocked skills. It also made zombies and other enemies much more deadly, so you had to take greater care to survive the apocalypse, especially when hunted by volatiles at night.

Fortunately, there are still plenty of things you can do in Dying Light 2 once the credits have rolled, even without a new game plus mode. As you may have seen from our point of no return guide, if you keep playing after the Epilogue, time rewinds back to just before the Epilogue begins, but with a few key differences. The city of Villedor may have changed depending on the choices you made in the Epilogue, and the game will continue to scale to your progress, both in difficulty and in loot quality. You can't replay the Epilogue again, unfortunately, but with your GRE Access Key now back in your possession, you can carry on exploring the city and complete any leftover side-quests. Make sure to check out our guides on how to find inhibitors in Dying Light 2 and how to activate windmills, as well as how to find trophies and military tech. There are lots of collectibles to hunt down, too, so make sure you've got them all before jumping into a new save.

That covers everything you need to know about new game plus in Dying Light 2. If you're eager to explore the zombie apocalypse with friends, take a look at our Dying Light 2 co-op and multiplayer guide to see how you can invite others to join your adventure. If you're hoping to team up with friends on other platforms, check out our Dying Light 2 crossplay guide to see whether you can invite players on different systems.