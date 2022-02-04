Looking for more Military Tech in Dying Light 2? There are dozens of different resources available to scavenge in Dying Light 2, but few are rarer or more useful than Military Tech, which you'll need if you want to start upgrading the Nightrunner Tools at your disposal. And let me tell you: if you haven't started upgrading those tools, now's the time to start. Below we'll walk you through how to get your hands on Military Tech across the City of Dying Light 2, and how to use it to upgrade your tools.

How to get Military Tech in Dying Light 2

Military Tech is one of the rarest resources in Dying Light 2. You can only obtain it by completing Military Airdrop activities. You can spot these activities by scoping out certain (generally high) rooftops with your binoculars. After you've spotted one, it'll be marked on your map with a parachute icon.

The idea of the Military Airdrop activity is simple: all you need to do is reach the roof and open the Airdrop crate. Doing this will provide you with some high-tier loot and 1 Military Tech - but it's easier said than done to traverse some of these rooftops.

I'd highly recommend that before you attempt a Military Airdrop activity, you find that particular Airdrop activity on the map or in your Journal (under Activities), and take a look at its recommended Stamina and any other requirements. Many of these buildings require a Stamina of 300 or more in order to complete, and some are explicitly stated to only be reachable using your Paraglider. So if you don't meet these requirements, don't bother trying until you've progressed a little further in the game.

Once you reach the top, you'll be able to open the crate on the roof using your GRE Access Key. As a side-note (minor spoilers): just before Dying Light 2's point of no return before the epilogue begins, there is a time when you won't have your GRE Key on your person - for reasons. If you're attempting to open a Military Airdrop while you don't have your GRE Key, then it's still possible, but it'll cost you a whopping 25 Lockpicks (that's 125 Scrap's worth of Lockpicks). So I'd recommend you don't bother hunting for Military Tech until you've got your hands on the GRE Access Key again.

How to use Military Tech in Dying Light 2

Once you've opened enough Military Airdrops and scavenged enough Military Tech from those pesky crates, you'll be able to start upgrading your Nightrunner tools. Yep, that's right, you can upgrade these tools just as you would upgrade ordinary gear, except instead of paying Infected Trophies, you pay in Military Tech. This is the one real use for Military Tech, and it's an important one. To unlock new upgrades for your Nightrunner tools, head to any Craftmaster in Villedor, navigate to the "Upgrade" tab, and you'll find your potential Nightrunner tool upgrades at the top, including your Paraglider and the all-important Grappling Hook (if you've unlocked it), among others. Hover over each tool to view the nature and costs of each upgrade. Some of them are very much worth your while, so it's a good idea to spend some time accruing Military Tech from those Airdrops.

If you want to make traversing the city a little bit easier, then you may want to consider handing over control of certain facilities to the Survivors, one of the two Dying Light 2 Factions to choose from. While you're out exploring, you should also keep an eye out for Dying Light 2 Inhibitor locations to help boost your stamina and other stats. And if you need some help, check out our primer on how to play Dying Light 2 multiplayer.