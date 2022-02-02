Dying Light 2 release time: when does Dying Light 2 unlock?

Want to know the exact release time for Dying Light 2? After 6 long years, Dying Light 2 is finally here, taking players back into Techland’s open world zombie parkour adventure. If you’re eager to face off against the undead and survive the night, you might want to stay up and play as soon as Dying Light 2 unlocks. If you want to see when Dying Light 2 unlocks in your region, we’ve got you covered.

Below, we'll cover everything you need to know about the Dying Light 2 release time, as well as whether you can pre-load Dying Light 2 and how much space you'll need for the download.

Dying Light 2 release time

On console, Dying Light 2 unlocks in every region on February 4th at 12am local time. That means you’ll be able to start playing as soon as the clock strikes midnight wherever you are in the world. However, the situation is a little more complicated on PC. Dying Light 2 releases at the following time on PC:

West Coast US: Thursday, February 3rd, 16:00 PST

Thursday, February 3rd, 16:00 PST East Coast US: Thursday, February 3rd, 19:00 EST

Thursday, February 3rd, 19:00 EST UK: Friday, February 4th, 00:00 GMT

Friday, February 4th, 00:00 GMT Europe: Friday, February 4th, 01:00 CET

Can you pre-load Dying Light 2?

If you want to start playing as soon as Dying Light 2 unlocks on your platform, you'll want to pre-load the game so that you don't need to worry about downloads sneaking into your playtime. Dying Light 2 pre-loads were available earlier this week on Xbox, and they're now live on every platform as of February 2nd, so those with preorders can start downloading right now.

To pre-load, head to the store page where you pre-ordered Dying Light 2 to find a download button. This will add the download to your queue.

Dying Light 2 download size

Dying Light 2’s download size is surprisingly small on consoles, so it shouldn't take up too much space on your hard drive. Those on PC can expect a slightly larger file size. You can see the download size for each system below:

PlayStation: 30gb

30gb Xbox: 30gb

30gb PC: 60gb

It’s worth noting that these sizes do not include any day one patches, so the actual size could be larger at release. Dying Light 2 also has plenty of content planned for the coming months according to the Dying Light 2 post-launch roadmap, so expect that size to jump as new missions, challenges, and weapons are introduced. With 5 years of support planned, expect Dying Light 2 to grow a lot bigger over the next few years.

That’s everything you need to know about the Dying Light 2 release time and download size. Make sure to also take a look at our Dying Light 2 crossplay guide to find out whether you can team up with friends on other systems.