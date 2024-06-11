Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree release time

Looking for Shadow Of The Erdtree's release time? The massive Elden Ring DLC Shadow Of The Erdtree is almost upon us, bringing dozens of hours of playtime and a devious array of new bosses and trials for your Tarnished to traverse.

Since Shadow of the Erdtree's global release times differ slightly depending on your region and whether you're playing on PC or console, it can be a little tricky to figure out exactly when your journey will commence. Below, we'll detail the exact times that Shadow of the Erdtree will unlock in your part of the world.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Shadow Of The Erdtree release time

Shadow of the Erdtree's official release date is on midnight of Friday 21 June. There has not yet been a confirmation of release times, but if the 2022 launch of the Elden Ring base game is any indication, the console version of the DLC will unlock at midnight in your region.

The Steam version of Shadow of the Erdtree is expected to receive a global launch that unlocks at midnight CEST. Depending on your location, this means you'll be able to play the DLC at the following times:

Los Angeles: 3PM PT (June 20)

3PM PT (June 20) Mexico City: 4PM CT (June 20)

4PM CT (June 20) New York: 6PM ET (June 20)

6PM ET (June 20) Montreal: 6PM ET (June 20)

6PM ET (June 20) Sao Paulo: 7PM BRT (June 20)

7PM BRT (June 20) London: 11PM BST (June 20)

11PM BST (June 20) Paris and Malmo: 12AM CEST (June 21)

12AM CEST (June 21) Abu Dhabi: 2AM GST (June 21)

2AM GST (June 21) Johannesburg: 12AM SAST (June 21)

12AM SAST (June 21) Seoul: 7AM KST (June 21)

7AM KST (June 21) Tokyo: 7AM JST (June 21)

7AM JST (June 21) Australian East Coast: 8AM AET (June 21)

8AM AET (June 21) Shanghai: 6AM CT (June 21)

6AM CT (June 21) Kyiv: 1AM EEST (June 21)

You'll be able to pre-download the DLC up to a day early on Wednesday 19 June. See our Shadow of the Erdtree pre-download guide for more information.

That's everything we know about Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree's release time. Prior to the DLC coming out, why not brush up on your story knowledge with our in-depth breakdown of Elden Ring lore? We've also got tips on how to start Shadow Of The Erdtree as quickly as possible, for all of you who have yet to fully explore Moghwyn Palace.