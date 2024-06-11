Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree pre-download time and date

Looking for the Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree pre-download time? With the expansive Elden Ring DLC just around the corner, you'll want to make sure you can play it immediately upon release.

Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree is scheduled to release globally on June 21, but you'll be able to pre-download the DLC much earlier if you have it pre-ordered. Join us as we go through the specifics, including the time and date the Shadow Of The Erdtree pre-download becomes available.

When can you pre-download Shadow Of The Erdtree?

The pre-download date for Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree is Wednesday 19 June at the following time depending on your time zone:

Los Angeles: 9AM PT (June 19)

9AM PT (June 19) Mexico City: 11AM CT (June 19)

11AM CT (June 19) New York: 12PM ET (June 19)

12PM ET (June 19) Montreal: 12PM ET (June 19)

12PM ET (June 19) Sao Paulo: 1PM BRT (June 19)

1PM BRT (June 19) London: 5PM BST (June 19)

5PM BST (June 19) Paris and Malmo: 6PM CEST (June 19)

6PM CEST (June 19) Abu Dhabi: 8PM GST (June 19)

8PM GST (June 19) Johannesburg: 6PM SAST (June 19)

6PM SAST (June 19) Seoul: 1AM KST (June 20)

1AM KST (June 20) Tokyo: 1AM JST (June 20)

1AM JST (June 20) Australian East Coast: 2AM AET (June 20)

2AM AET (June 20) Shanghai: 11AM CT (June 19)

11AM CT (June 19) Kyiv: 7PM EEST (June 19)

These pre-load times are confirmed across PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Whilst we don't have confirmation on the PC pre-load times as of yet, we can safely assume they will be the same as other platforms.

You can pre-order Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree now on the official page, which includes three digital editions. There is also a special Collectors Edition which features an exclusive artbook and a 46cm statue of Messmer The Impaler, one of the main bosses to feature in the DLC.

When can you play Shadow Of The Erdtree?

The Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC will launch locally rather than globally on June 21. This means it will be released at your local time at midnight. If you're eager to access the DLC as soon as possible, regions like Australia and Japan will technically receive the DLC earlier.

You'll need to make sure you have at least 16.502 GB free to install the DLC on your device. If you need a refresh on the story and key lore behind Elden Ring before starting the DLC, check out our Elden Ring lore breakdown here.

That's all we know so far about pre-downloading Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree before launch. For more Elden Ring tips and tricks and to prepare for the upcoming DLC, check out our best weapons, best armor, Talismans, builds or boss locations guides.