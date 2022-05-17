Fall Guys is going free-to-play on the Epic Games Store in June

Mediatonic’s bean-themed party royale Fall Guys will go free-to-play on June 21st, the studio announced last night. However, this will also coincide with the game being delisted from Steam. From that point on, Fall Guys will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store, although it will still remain playable for existing owners on Steam without them having to move to Epic's launcher. The news came as part of Mediatonic’s announcement that Fall Guys is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox next month with full cross-play and cross-progression support, alongside its current homes on PC and PlayStation.

It’s not that surprising to see Fall Guys move to the Epic Games Store, as Epic acquired Mediatonic in March last year. Indeed, compulsory sign-in with an Epic Games account was introduced to Fall Guys in season six, even for people playing on Steam. Existing Steam owners needn't worry about getting left behind after it becomes delisted, though:

“Steam players who already have a copy of Fall Guys will continue to receive all the usual updates (such as new seasons, patches and fresh features) that you’d expect,” say Mediatonic.

Fall Guys launched in August 2020 and became a bit of a thing. It’s had six seasons so far but the next, coinciding with the free-to-play change on June 21st, is going to become season one again. Anyone who bought and played the game will receive a ‘Legacy Pack’ of free stuff including the newly introduced season pass, Mediatonic have confirmed. Future season passes will then be purchased with the game’s new in-game currency ‘Show Bucks’ and unlock cosmetics.

Matt thought the game was fun but not for long in his Fall Guys review. “It stopped surprising me. That's the core of it. When I play now I do still find myself sat there with an idle smile, but it's like flicking popcorn chicken into my mouth rather than, I don't know, devouring a wasabi cheesecake.”

Fall Guys is still available on Steam until June 21st and costs £16/$20/€20. The full details of what changes are coming to Fall Guys can be read here.