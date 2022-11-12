If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Final Fantasy XIV's January update will bring more player housing

With Island Sanctuary changes coming afterwards
Two characters play electric guitar in Final Fantasy XIV.

Final Fantasy XIV's patch 6.3 will land in January 2023, with a new one of everything. A new 8-player trial, a new unreal trial, a new ultimate raid, a new dungeon, a new 24-player Alliance Raid, plus new main scenario and side story quests. Among all of the newness are new housing wards within existing districts, allowing more players to purchase their own in-game home.

All of these additions were announced in the latest Letter From The Producer livestream, which you can watch an archive of on Twitch.

Final Fantasy XIV has had historic problems with a lack of player housing, although those issues seem to mostly lie in its past. Either that or the housing shortage has been overshadowed by the broader problem of the game being so popular it was removed from sale, as it was earlier this year.

Update 6.3 also continues the work of making the MMO easier to play as a solo player, with the remaining main scenario dungeons from the Heavensward expansion being made available through the Duty Support System. This allows players to bring NPC allies rather than real players in their parties.

The livestream also detailed a handful of new features to expect in the smaller 6.35 patch to come later next year, including quality of life improvements for the recent Island Sanctuary feature, which grants players their own private island on which to grow crops and raise animals. The mode will also get new crops and animals.

Here's a the patch notes for what's coming in 6.3:

  • New Main Scenario Quests – The next chapter in the story of the Warrior of Light.
  • New Side Story Quests – Continue Tartaru’s Grand Endeavour.
  • New 8-Player Trial - A new challenge at both Normal and Extreme difficulties.
  • New Unreal Trial – Battle Sophia in Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal)
  • New 24-Player Alliance Raid – Myths of the Realm: Euphrosyne.
  • New Ultimate Raid – Challenge a fearsome enemy in the latest in the Ultimate series.
  • New Dungeon – New challenges await in Lapis Manalis.
  • Duty Support System – Support for the remaining Heavensward_™_ main scenario dungeons so they can be completed alongside a party of NPC allies.
  • Gold Saucer Updates – New Leap of Faith map added
  • Miscellaneous Updates – A new treasure hunt dungeon, various retainer adjustments, a new Crystalline Conflict map, the introduction of new custom deliveries and more.

And here's what's planned in 6.35:

  • Island Sanctuary Updates – A number of quality of life improvements, new ranks, crops, animals and more…
  • New Tribal Quests: Loporrits – New daily quests for Disciples of the Hand.
  • New Deep Dungeon: Eureka Orthos – The highly anticipated successor to Palace of the Dead and Heaven-on-High
  • Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures
  • Manderville Weapons Update

Final Fantasy XIV can be found on our list of the best Final Fantasy games on PC, and our list of the best MMOs.

