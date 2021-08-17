Fortnite now has its own Among Us-style mode, called Fortnite Impostors

Fortnite now has a new mode called Fortnite Impostors. I'll give you two guesses as to what it is, and if you get the first one wrong I'm going to assume you're the impostor. I mean, it's in the headline.

The mode is Among Us, more or less, and there's a trailer for the backstab royale below.

Impostors works with up to ten players, and is set on a new level called The Bridge. Players are assigned tasks which makes it seem like they're behind the scenes of a normal Royale match: repairing the battle pass, preparing chests and llamas, and "delivering Storm reports for analysis", according to the press release.

Two of the players are Impostors, however, and are working to sabotage those efforts by undoing the good work or by murdering their fellow players. If you find a body, you can report it, at which point everyone is teleported to the accusing parlour and can discuss who is responsible.

You can play with friends by starting a private match, you can play it with as little as four players, and you can solo queue if you'd rather not risk falling out with your pals over that time they voted you were the killer.

Sound familiar? Among Us didn't invent this kind of social gaming, but it sure did popularise it last year. Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War added just such a mode only last week, called Double Agent. At this point I suspect live service games adding Among Us-style modes is as inevitable as every social network adding Clubhouse-style audio broadcasting.

You can read a little more about the new mode in this blog post on the Fortnite site, or go start playing it in-game now.