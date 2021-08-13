How to download Genshin Impact for PC, PlayStation, or mobile

Genshin Impact is available on a number of different gaming platforms: you can currently enjoy this free-to-play RPG phenomenon on PC, PS4, PS5, Android, and iOS. Elsewhere we've covered what system specs you'll need to run the game on each of these, so you can choose the best device for you to play on. With that decision out of the way, this page will tell you everything you need to know about how to download Genshin Impact.

Where to download Genshin Impact

Regardless of if you've settled on a platform yet, the best place to start is to follow this link to the Genshin Impact download page. Here you'll find a page which helpfully links you to the Genshin Impact store pages on all available platforms.

Whatever platform you're using, be aware that the game will need to finish downloading resources upon initial start-up before you can actually play it for the first time. Be sure to factor this into your plans and start up the game a while before you intend to start playing to avoid lots of waiting around.

How to download Genshin Impact on PC

PC players have a couple of choices when it comes to downloading Genshin Impact. If you're on the PC you want to use to play the game, you can directly access it from the Genshin Impact website: simply select 'Windows' from the choice of platforms to immediately begin the download.

Alternatively, you can go via the Genshin Impact page on the Epic Games Store if you'd prefer to have it curated as part of your collection on that launcher. Simply click 'Get' to add it to your library and follow the steps onscreen to begin the download.

How to download Genshin Impact on PS4 or PS5

To download Genshin Impact on PS4 or PS5, open up the PSN Store on your console and search for 'Genshin Impact'. Select 'Download' from the game's store page to begin.

While on your PC, you can also visit the Genshin Impact PlayStation store page in-browser and add it to your library for ease of downloading later.

How to download Genshin Impact on Android mobile devices

Using your chosen device, visit the Genshin Impact page on the Google Play store and click 'Install' to begin the download.

How to download Genshin Impact on iPhone or iPad

Using your chosen device, visit the Genshin Impact page on Apple's App Store and click 'Get' to download it.

That's all you need to know in order to download Genshin Impact on your platform of choice and start playing! For more Genshin Impact guides to get you set up, take a look at our guide to cross-platform multiplayer and cross-saving in Genshin Impact. And once you're up and running, check out our Genshin Impact codes page to see if you can claim any free goodies, and our Genshin Impact character tier list so you can start planning your dream adventuring party.