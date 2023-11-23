Get £200 off the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, AMD’s flagship 4K GPU, in Ebuyer’s Black Friday sale

Black Friday week has already yielded some tempting deals on Nvidia’s latest mid-range graphics cards, the RTX 4060 and the RTX 4060 Ti. Up at the top of the GPU pyramid, meanwhile, AMD cards are getting in the act as well. Like, say, this £200-off deal on the MSI Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming Trio Classic, bringing it down to £900. Still a lot of money, sure, but the RX 7900 XTX is the absolute crème de la crème of the current Radeon lineup, with native 4K performance on par with that of Nvidia’s RTX 4080.

Since sub-£1000 RTX 4080s are basically fairy dust outside of the second-hand market, this RX 7900 XTX could serve as a very capable alternative for max-rez, max-quality gaming. It’s certainly got the VRAM for it – a honking 24GB – and while it lacks DLSS 3 support, AMD have recently launched their own frame generation tech in FSR 3.

UK deals:

Just in case that MSI model sells out, Ebuyer also has this PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX for the same price. That’s 'only' a £90 saving on the RRP, mind, and I generally find MSI partner cards are bmore finely-crafted than PowerColor’s, so check out the Gaming Trio Classic first.

Still got your heart set on something more RTX-y? Not to worry, there are plenty more discounted GPUs to be found in our best Black Friday graphics card deals hub.