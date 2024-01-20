If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Halo Infinite to focus on smaller updates as 343 Industries work on "brand new projects"

No more seasons

Two Chiefs, One Warthog in Halo Infinite's co-op beta.
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Deputy Editorial Director
Published on
1 comment

Halo Infinite won't receive a sixth season update and is moving away from the 'seasons' model entirely. Instead, on January 30th it'll receive a new arena map, a new operation and a handful of other new features, and it'll continue to be updated with shorter "Operation" battle passes in future.

343 Industries shared the news in a January update and 2024 roadmap livestream yesterday.

"We're making a shift in how we're approaching Infinite going forward. We're no longer referring to seasons, we're shifting away from seasons. Semantically, for what it's worth, our January 30th update will henceforth be known as 'CU29'," explained community director Brian Jarrard.

Operations will feature 20 tiers and will run for four to six weeks, and the first is Halo Wars-themed. CU29's new map is for the Arena mode and is called Illusion, and the update also includes new Forge features, a new armor core and customisation rewards.

When asked at the end of the livestream where season six was, or why they weren't calling these updates season six, Jarrard reitered the updates that were coming - but also confirmed that 343 Industries were now working on new things.

"It's going to be a very exciting year for Halo, we're off to an exciting start," he said. "We have a dedicated team working on supporting Halo Infinite and continuing to deliver going forward, but also, yes, we have additional teams now that are accelerating towards the future, working on brand new projects, so I just want to tantalise you with that. There are a lot of things cooking here, we could not be more excited."

Halo Infinite had a rough, staggered launch, with its multiplayer, co-op and various features being added post-release over a period of months. Then 343 Industries were affected by Microsoft's layoffs last year. Infinite has been more exciting of late though, thanks in part to Forge features enabling wild player creativity.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Halo Infinite

Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
343 Industries Action Adventure PC Shooter Xbox Game Studios Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Deputy Editorial Director

Rock Paper Shotgun's former editor-in-chief and current corporate dad. Also, he continues to write evening news posts for some reason.

Comments