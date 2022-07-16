Halo Infinite's co-op campaign is finally in beta testing

Halo Infinite's many modes and features have been trickling out piecemeal, and next up is the scifi shooter's co-op campaign. Eight months after the game first launched, co-op is now in public beta testing for those who have been signed up to the Halo Insider program for at least three months and who have an Insider XP level of 5 or higher.

The co-op test is available to players who own the game or who play via Xbox Game Pass, as well as to those who own the game via Steam. It'll run through until August 1st.

Progress made while in co-op will also count as progress in your singleplayer campaign, according to 343 Industries post on the test. Collectibles, such as Data Pads and Skulls, will show up in-game if any single member of a co-op party hasn't collected them yet, whereas unlocked equipment and upgrades will be available to use in co-op sessions even if all players have not unlocked them yet.

The same update also brings the ability to replay any previously completed mission in the singleplayer campaign. You can access previously completed missions via the TacMap, and alter the active Skulls and mission difficulty before you embark. You'll carry any currently held weapons into the previously completed mission, and completing that mission again will then return you to "your furthest saved progress."

If you have access, you can find installation instructions for different platforms at that above linked post.

Katharine reckons the arrival of co-op might finally prompt her to play Halo Infinite. "Personally, I'm just looking forward to playing Halo Infinite with a pal, aka Matthew (RPS in peace)," she wrote. "We played both Gears Of War 4 and Gears 5's campaigns as a pair, and it was so much more enjoyable than playing alone." I'm interested to know whether the same is true for Halo Infinite's interminably boring final third, but either way Warthoging around the open world Brendy praised in his Halo Infinite review seems sure to satisfy.