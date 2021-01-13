If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Here's a list of all the Nvidia G-Sync Compatible monitors confirmed so far

Plus how to enable G-Sync on a FreeSync monitor
Katharine Castle
Hardware Editor
Published on

If you're looking for a list of all the confirmed Nvidia G-Sync Compatible monitors, then you're in the right place. Below, you'll find every AMD Freesync monitor that's been officially certified by Nvidia as meeting their G-Sync Compatible standard so far, and we also tell you everything you need to know about how to enable G-Sync on any Freesync monitor as well.

Ever since Nvidia introduced their G-Sync Compatible standard in 2019, it's never been easier to take advantage of a monitor's variable refresh rate technology. If a monitor is G-Sync Compatible, it will automatically match your monitor's refresh rate to the number of frames being outputted by your graphics card, ensuring a super smooth gaming experience with no screen tearing. If you want to jump to the full list of G-Sync Compatible monitors or find out how to enable G-Sync on your monitor, just click the links below.

Before Nvidia introduced their G-Sync Compatible driver, monitors fell into two categories: Nvidia G-Sync monitors, which required you to own an Nvidia graphics card, and AMD Freesync monitors, which (you guessed it) worked with AMD graphics cards. You can find out more about each technology in our dedicated G-Sync vs Freesync article. Now, though, thanks to Nvidia's G-Sync Compatible driver, Nvidia graphics card owners can also buy an AMD Freesync monitor and still take advantage of the screen's variable refresh rate tech. This opens up loads more of today's best gaming monitors for you, and means you can take advantage of some of the better gaming monitor deals out there, too.

I should point out, of course, that while Nvidia's G-Sync Compatible driver technically works with every Freesync monitor, only some Freesync monitors have been officially certified as such. That's because in order to get a big 'C' G-Sync Compatible badge, the monitor must have been tested and approved by Nvidia themselves. This guarantees that you'll get a good G-Sync-like experience on your monitor free of any stutter, blinking, pulsing or other visual defects that can sometimes occur when inferior Freesync monitors are paired with Nvidia cards, and it help gives you extra confidence when it comes to buying a new gaming monitor.

Some retailers have taken to calling everything 'G-Sync Compatible', though, so make sure you consult our list of Nvidia G-Sync Compatible monitors below to make sure it's been properly certified by Nvidia and isn't just a small 'c' compatible monitor. That's not to say that you should steer clear of all uncertified Freesync monitors, though, as below I've also put together an extra list of Freesync monitors I've tested myself that have also worked perfectly fine with Nvidia graphics cards. Nvidia's list of official G-Sync Compatible monitors is growing all the time, too, so it's possible that some of these screens may eventually get incorporated into the full list in the future.

Nvidia G-Sync Compatible monitor list

To help make things easy, here's a complete list of every G-Sync Compatible monitor that's been officially certified by Nvidia so far, and underneath that I've detailed how to enable G-Sync on any FreeSync monitor so you can try it out for yourself.

MonitorSizePanel TypeResolutionVariable Refresh Rate Range
Acer ConceptD CP3271U V27inIPS2560x144048-165Hz
Acer ConceptD CP5271U V27inIPS2560x144048-170Hz
Acer ConceptD CP3721K P32inIPS3840x216048-240Hz
Acer Nitro VG272U P27inIPS2560x144048-144Hz
Acer Nitro VG272X27inIPS1920x108048-240Hz
Acer Nitro XV242Y25inIPS1920x108048-165Hz
Acer Nitro XV253QX25inIPS1920x108050-240Hz
Acer Nitro XV272 LV27inIPS1920x108048-165Hz
Acer Nitro XV272U P27inIPS2560x144048-144Hz
Acer Nitro XV273X27inIPS1920x108048-240Hz
Acer Nitro XV273U27inIPS2560x144048-165Hz
Acer Nitro XV273K27inIPS3840x216048-120Hz
Acer ED273A27inVA1920x108048-144Hz
Acer KG27127inTN1920x108048-240Hz
Acer VG252Q P25inIPS1920x108048-144Hz
Acer VG252QX25inIPS1920x108050-240Hz
Acer Predator CG437K P43inVA3840x216048-120Hz
Acer Predator XB253Q25inIPS1920x108050-240Hz
Acer Predator XB273GP27inIPS1920x108048-144Hz
Acer Predator XB273GX27inIPS1920x108048-240Hz
Acer Predator XB273K GP27inIPS3840x216048-120Hz
Acer Predator XB273U GX27inIPS2560x144048-240Hz
Acer Predator XB273U NV27inIPS2560x144048-170Hz
Acer Predator XB323U32inIPS2560x144048-165Hz
Acer Predator XB323U GX32inIPS2560x144048-240Hz
Acer Predator XZ321Q32inVA1920x108048-144Hz
Acer Predator X34 GS34inIPS3440x144050-180Hz
Acer XF240H24inTN1920x108048-144Hz
Acer XF250Q C25inTN1920x108048-240Hz
Acer XF270HB27inTN1920x108048-144Hz
Acer XFA24024inTN1920x108048-144Hz
Acer XG270HU27inTN2560x144040-144Hz
Acer XZ321Q32inVA1920x108048-144Hz
AOC 27G227inIPS1920x108048-165Hz
AOC Agon AG241QX24inTN2560x144030-144Hz
AOC Agon AG271FZ227inTN1920x108048-240Hz
AOC Agon AG271F1G227inTN 1920x108048-165Hz
AOC Agon AG272FCX627inMVA1920x108048-165Hz
AOC Agon AG272FG3R27inMVA1920x108048-165Hz
AOC Agon AG273FZE27inIPS1920x108048-240Hz
AOC Agon AG273QXP / QXS27inIPS2560x144048-165Hz
AOC G2590FX25inTN1920x108030-144Hz
AOC G2590PX25inTN1920x108030-144Hz
AOC Q27G2S27inIPS2560x144048-165Hz
Aopen 27HC1R27inVA1920x108048-144Hz
Asus ROG Swift PG3293inIPS2560x144050-165Hz
Asus ROG Swift PG43U43inVA3840x216048-120Hz
Asus ROG Swift PG43UQ43inVA3840x216048-120Hz
Asus ROG Strix XG248Q24inTN1920x108048-240Hz
Asus ROG Strix XG258Q25inTN1920x108048-240Hz
Asus ROG Strix XG279Q27inIPS2560x144048-165Hz
Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ27inIPS2560x144048-170Hz
Asus MG278Q27inTN2560x144040-144Hz
Asus VG248QG24inTN1920x108048-144Hz
Asus VG258Q25inTN1920x108040-144Hz
Asus VG258QR25inTN1920x108040-165Hz
Asus VG259Q25inIPS1920x108048-144Hz
Asus VG259QM25inIPS1920x108048-240Hz
Asus VG27AQ27inIPS2560x144048-144Hz
Asus VG27AQ1A / AQL1A27inIPS2560x144050-144Hz
Asus VG279QL1A27inIPS1920x108048-165Hz
Asus VG27B27inIPS2560x144050-144Hz
Asus VG278QR27inTN1920x108040-165Hz
Asus VG278Q27inTN1920x108040-144Hz
Asus VG279QM27inIPS1920x108048-240Hz
BenQ XL254025inTN1920x108048-240Hz
BenQ XL274027inTN1920x108048-240Hz
Dell S2419HGF24inTN1920x108048-240Hz
Dell S2421HGF24inTN1920x108048-120Hz
Dell S2721HGF27inIPS2560x144048-165Hz
Dell S2721DGF27inIPS1920x108044-144Hz
Dell Alienware AW5520QF55inOLED3840x216048-120Hz
Dell Alienware AW2518HF25inTN1920x108048-240Hz
Dell Alienware AW2521HF25inIPS1920x108048-240Hz
Dell Alienware AW2521HFL25inIPS1920x108048-240Hz
Dell Alienware AW2521HFLA25inIPS1920x108048-165Hz
Dell Alienware AW2720HF27inIPS1920x108048-240Hz
Gigabyte AD27QD27inIPS2560x144048-144Hz
Gigabyte FI25F25inIPS1920x108048-240Hz
Gigabyte F127Q27inIPS2560x144048-144Hz
Gigabyte F127Q-P27inIPS2560x144048-165Hz
Gigabyte FI27Q-X27inIPS2560x144048-240Hz
HP 24x24inTN1920x108048-144Hz
HP 25x25inTN1920x108048-144Hz
HP 25mx25inTN1920x108048-144Hz
HP Omen X 25f25inTN1920x108048-240Hz
HP Omen 27i27inIPS2560x144050-165Hz
IO-Data GC252UX25inTN1920x108055-240Hz
IO-Data GC271HXB27inTN1920x108050-165Hz
Lenovo G24-1024inIPS1920x108048-144Hz
Lenovo G25-1025inIPS1920x108048-144Hz
Lenovo Y25-2525inIPS1920x108048-240Hz
Lenovo Y27Q-2027inIPS2560x144048-165Hz
LG 27GK750F-B27inTN1920x108048-240Hz
LG 27GL63T27inIPS1920x108048-144Hz
LG 27GL65027inIPS1920x108048-144Hz
LG 27GL83A27inIPS2560x144048-144Hz
LG 27GL85027inIPS2560x144048-144Hz
LG 34GL75034inIPS2560x108050-144Hz
LG 27GN60027inIPS1920x108060-144Hz
LG 27GN75027inIPS1920x108048-240Hz
LG 27GN80027inIPS2560x144048-144Hz
LG 27GN95027inIPS3840x216048-144Hz
LG 32GN50T / 32GN50027inIPS1920x108060-165Hz
LG 34GN73A34inIPS3440x144050-144Hz
LG 34GN85034inIPS3440x144048-144Hz
LG 38GN95038inIPS3840x160048-144Hz
LG 38WN95C38inIPS3840x160048-144Hz
LG ZX (2020 OLED TV)77in / 88inOLED7680x4320 (8K)40-120Hz
LG BX, CX, GX (2020 OLED TVs)55in / 65in / 77inOLED3840x216040-120Hz
LG CX (2020 OLED TV)48inOLED3840x216040-120Hz
LG Z9 (2019 OLED TV)88inOLED7680x4320 (8K)40-120Hz
LG B9, C9 (2019 OLED TVs)77inOLED3840x216040-120Hz
LG B9, C9, E9 (2019 OLED TVs)55in / 65inOLED3840x216040-120Hz
MSI MAG251RX25inIPS1920x108048-240Hz
MSI MAG274QRF27inIPS2560x144048-165Hz
MSI MAG274R27inIPS1920x108060-165Hz
Philips 275M8RZ27inIPS2560x144060-165Hz
Razer Raptor 2727inIPS2560x144048-144Hz
Samsung CRG527inVA1920x108048-240Hz
Samsung Odyssey G7 (2020)27in VA2560x144060-240Hz
Samsung Odyssey G7 (2020)32inVA2560x144080-240Hz
Samsung Odyssey G9 (2020)49inVA5210x144060-240Hz
Viewsonic XG27027inIPS1920x108048-240Hz
Viewsonic XG270Q27inIPS2560x144050-165Hz
Xiaomi Mi245 HF25inIPS2560x144050-144Hz

Other Nvidia G-Sync compatible monitors we've tested:

As I mentioned earlier, the monitors listed above are only those that Nvidia themselves have deemed worthy of an official "G-Sync Compatible" badge. However, there are plenty of other FreeSync monitors out there that still provide a decent G-Sync experience over DisplayPort, even if they're not quite worthy of a big 'C' Compatible sticker - such as the monitors listed below that I've tested myself right here at RPS. It's not a very big list right now, but I'll be adding more FreeSync monitors to this list as and when I get them in for testing.

How to enable G-Sync on a FreeSync monitor

If you own a FreeSync monitor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-series graphics card upwards (yer GTX 1050s and above etc) and would like to try out G-Sync for yourself, then it's surprisingly easy to enable G-Sync on your FreeSync monitor.

First of all, you'll need to make sure FreeSync is enabled on your monitor. Not all FreeSync monitors have FreeSync enabled by default, so you'll probably have to root around in your monitor's menu settings a bit (the location will vary by monitor manufacturer) to make sure it's switched on.

Next, you'll need to make sure you've got the latest Nvidia GeForce driver installed. You can either download it from Nvidia's website here, or open your GeForce Experience app and update it that way as per the image above.

Once your display driver's up to date, the next step is to open up your Nvidia Control Panel by right-clicking anywhere on your desktop. On the left hand side in the tree of Display settings (see below and click to enlarge), you should see a 'Set up G-Sync' option. Click that and Nvidia's G-Sync menu will appear on the right.

Tick the 'Enable G-Sync, G-Sync Compatible' box up the top, and decide whether you enable it for just fullscreen or fullscreen and windowed mode. Once you've picked one of those two settings, then you'll need to tick the 'Enable settings for the selected display model' box below.

And that's it! Don't worry too much about the little message that says 'Selected Display is not validated as G-Sync Compatible'. That's just alerting you that the monitor isn't one of Nvidia's official G-Sync Compatible monitors, so your G-Sync experience may not be the absolute bestest best available.

Of course, if you don't end up liking your monitor's G-Sync experience (if you find there's flickering, pulsing or blanking, or something else that isn't up to scratch), turning it off is simply a matter of unticking those boxes I've just described in your Nvidia Control Panel, or switching off your monitor's FreeSync option.

