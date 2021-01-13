Here's a list of all the Nvidia G-Sync Compatible monitors confirmed so far

If you're looking for a list of all the confirmed Nvidia G-Sync Compatible monitors, then you're in the right place. Below, you'll find every AMD Freesync monitor that's been officially certified by Nvidia as meeting their G-Sync Compatible standard so far, and we also tell you everything you need to know about how to enable G-Sync on any Freesync monitor as well.

Ever since Nvidia introduced their G-Sync Compatible standard in 2019, it's never been easier to take advantage of a monitor's variable refresh rate technology. If a monitor is G-Sync Compatible, it will automatically match your monitor's refresh rate to the number of frames being outputted by your graphics card, ensuring a super smooth gaming experience with no screen tearing. If you want to jump to the full list of G-Sync Compatible monitors or find out how to enable G-Sync on your monitor, just click the links below.

Before Nvidia introduced their G-Sync Compatible driver, monitors fell into two categories: Nvidia G-Sync monitors, which required you to own an Nvidia graphics card, and AMD Freesync monitors, which (you guessed it) worked with AMD graphics cards. You can find out more about each technology in our dedicated G-Sync vs Freesync article. Now, though, thanks to Nvidia's G-Sync Compatible driver, Nvidia graphics card owners can also buy an AMD Freesync monitor and still take advantage of the screen's variable refresh rate tech. This opens up loads more of today's best gaming monitors for you, and means you can take advantage of some of the better gaming monitor deals out there, too.

I should point out, of course, that while Nvidia's G-Sync Compatible driver technically works with every Freesync monitor, only some Freesync monitors have been officially certified as such. That's because in order to get a big 'C' G-Sync Compatible badge, the monitor must have been tested and approved by Nvidia themselves. This guarantees that you'll get a good G-Sync-like experience on your monitor free of any stutter, blinking, pulsing or other visual defects that can sometimes occur when inferior Freesync monitors are paired with Nvidia cards, and it help gives you extra confidence when it comes to buying a new gaming monitor.

Some retailers have taken to calling everything 'G-Sync Compatible', though, so make sure you consult our list of Nvidia G-Sync Compatible monitors below to make sure it's been properly certified by Nvidia and isn't just a small 'c' compatible monitor. That's not to say that you should steer clear of all uncertified Freesync monitors, though, as below I've also put together an extra list of Freesync monitors I've tested myself that have also worked perfectly fine with Nvidia graphics cards. Nvidia's list of official G-Sync Compatible monitors is growing all the time, too, so it's possible that some of these screens may eventually get incorporated into the full list in the future.

Nvidia G-Sync Compatible monitor list

To help make things easy, here's a complete list of every G-Sync Compatible monitor that's been officially certified by Nvidia so far, and underneath that I've detailed how to enable G-Sync on any FreeSync monitor so you can try it out for yourself.

Monitor Size Panel Type Resolution Variable Refresh Rate Range Acer ConceptD CP3271U V 27in IPS 2560x1440 48-165Hz Acer ConceptD CP5271U V 27in IPS 2560x1440 48-170Hz Acer ConceptD CP3721K P 32in IPS 3840x2160 48-240Hz Acer Nitro VG272U P 27in IPS 2560x1440 48-144Hz Acer Nitro VG272X 27in IPS 1920x1080 48-240Hz Acer Nitro XV242Y 25in IPS 1920x1080 48-165Hz Acer Nitro XV253QX 25in IPS 1920x1080 50-240Hz Acer Nitro XV272 LV 27in IPS 1920x1080 48-165Hz Acer Nitro XV272U P 27in IPS 2560x1440 48-144Hz Acer Nitro XV273X 27in IPS 1920x1080 48-240Hz Acer Nitro XV273U 27in IPS 2560x1440 48-165Hz Acer Nitro XV273K 27in IPS 3840x2160 48-120Hz Acer ED273A 27in VA 1920x1080 48-144Hz Acer KG271 27in TN 1920x1080 48-240Hz Acer VG252Q P 25in IPS 1920x1080 48-144Hz Acer VG252QX 25in IPS 1920x1080 50-240Hz Acer Predator CG437K P 43in VA 3840x2160 48-120Hz Acer Predator XB253Q 25in IPS 1920x1080 50-240Hz Acer Predator XB273GP 27in IPS 1920x1080 48-144Hz Acer Predator XB273GX 27in IPS 1920x1080 48-240Hz Acer Predator XB273K GP 27in IPS 3840x2160 48-120Hz Acer Predator XB273U GX 27in IPS 2560x1440 48-240Hz Acer Predator XB273U NV 27in IPS 2560x1440 48-170Hz Acer Predator XB323U 32in IPS 2560x1440 48-165Hz Acer Predator XB323U GX 32in IPS 2560x1440 48-240Hz Acer Predator XZ321Q 32in VA 1920x1080 48-144Hz Acer Predator X34 GS 34in IPS 3440x1440 50-180Hz Acer XF240H 24in TN 1920x1080 48-144Hz Acer XF250Q C 25in TN 1920x1080 48-240Hz Acer XF270HB 27in TN 1920x1080 48-144Hz Acer XFA240 24in TN 1920x1080 48-144Hz Acer XG270HU 27in TN 2560x1440 40-144Hz Acer XZ321Q 32in VA 1920x1080 48-144Hz AOC 27G2 27in IPS 1920x1080 48-165Hz AOC Agon AG241QX 24in TN 2560x1440 30-144Hz AOC Agon AG271FZ2 27in TN 1920x1080 48-240Hz AOC Agon AG271F1G2 27in TN 1920x1080 48-165Hz AOC Agon AG272FCX6 27in MVA 1920x1080 48-165Hz AOC Agon AG272FG3R 27in MVA 1920x1080 48-165Hz AOC Agon AG273FZE 27in IPS 1920x1080 48-240Hz AOC Agon AG273QXP / QXS 27in IPS 2560x1440 48-165Hz AOC G2590FX 25in TN 1920x1080 30-144Hz AOC G2590PX 25in TN 1920x1080 30-144Hz AOC Q27G2S 27in IPS 2560x1440 48-165Hz Aopen 27HC1R 27in VA 1920x1080 48-144Hz Asus ROG Swift PG329 3in IPS 2560x1440 50-165Hz Asus ROG Swift PG43U 43in VA 3840x2160 48-120Hz Asus ROG Swift PG43UQ 43in VA 3840x2160 48-120Hz Asus ROG Strix XG248Q 24in TN 1920x1080 48-240Hz Asus ROG Strix XG258Q 25in TN 1920x1080 48-240Hz Asus ROG Strix XG279Q 27in IPS 2560x1440 48-165Hz Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ 27in IPS 2560x1440 48-170Hz Asus MG278Q 27in TN 2560x1440 40-144Hz Asus VG248QG 24in TN 1920x1080 48-144Hz Asus VG258Q 25in TN 1920x1080 40-144Hz Asus VG258QR 25in TN 1920x1080 40-165Hz Asus VG259Q 25in IPS 1920x1080 48-144Hz Asus VG259QM 25in IPS 1920x1080 48-240Hz Asus VG27AQ 27in IPS 2560x1440 48-144Hz Asus VG27AQ1A / AQL1A 27in IPS 2560x1440 50-144Hz Asus VG279QL1A 27in IPS 1920x1080 48-165Hz Asus VG27B 27in IPS 2560x1440 50-144Hz Asus VG278QR 27in TN 1920x1080 40-165Hz Asus VG278Q 27in TN 1920x1080 40-144Hz Asus VG279QM 27in IPS 1920x1080 48-240Hz BenQ XL2540 25in TN 1920x1080 48-240Hz BenQ XL2740 27in TN 1920x1080 48-240Hz Dell S2419HGF 24in TN 1920x1080 48-240Hz Dell S2421HGF 24in TN 1920x1080 48-120Hz Dell S2721HGF 27in IPS 2560x1440 48-165Hz Dell S2721DGF 27in IPS 1920x1080 44-144Hz Dell Alienware AW5520QF 55in OLED 3840x2160 48-120Hz Dell Alienware AW2518HF 25in TN 1920x1080 48-240Hz Dell Alienware AW2521HF 25in IPS 1920x1080 48-240Hz Dell Alienware AW2521HFL 25in IPS 1920x1080 48-240Hz Dell Alienware AW2521HFLA 25in IPS 1920x1080 48-165Hz Dell Alienware AW2720HF 27in IPS 1920x1080 48-240Hz Gigabyte AD27QD 27in IPS 2560x1440 48-144Hz Gigabyte FI25F 25in IPS 1920x1080 48-240Hz Gigabyte F127Q 27in IPS 2560x1440 48-144Hz Gigabyte F127Q-P 27in IPS 2560x1440 48-165Hz Gigabyte FI27Q-X 27in IPS 2560x1440 48-240Hz HP 24x 24in TN 1920x1080 48-144Hz HP 25x 25in TN 1920x1080 48-144Hz HP 25mx 25in TN 1920x1080 48-144Hz HP Omen X 25f 25in TN 1920x1080 48-240Hz HP Omen 27i 27in IPS 2560x1440 50-165Hz IO-Data GC252UX 25in TN 1920x1080 55-240Hz IO-Data GC271HXB 27in TN 1920x1080 50-165Hz Lenovo G24-10 24in IPS 1920x1080 48-144Hz Lenovo G25-10 25in IPS 1920x1080 48-144Hz Lenovo Y25-25 25in IPS 1920x1080 48-240Hz Lenovo Y27Q-20 27in IPS 2560x1440 48-165Hz LG 27GK750F-B 27in TN 1920x1080 48-240Hz LG 27GL63T 27in IPS 1920x1080 48-144Hz LG 27GL650 27in IPS 1920x1080 48-144Hz LG 27GL83A 27in IPS 2560x1440 48-144Hz LG 27GL850 27in IPS 2560x1440 48-144Hz LG 34GL750 34in IPS 2560x1080 50-144Hz LG 27GN600 27in IPS 1920x1080 60-144Hz LG 27GN750 27in IPS 1920x1080 48-240Hz LG 27GN800 27in IPS 2560x1440 48-144Hz LG 27GN950 27in IPS 3840x2160 48-144Hz LG 32GN50T / 32GN500 27in IPS 1920x1080 60-165Hz LG 34GN73A 34in IPS 3440x1440 50-144Hz LG 34GN850 34in IPS 3440x1440 48-144Hz LG 38GN950 38in IPS 3840x1600 48-144Hz LG 38WN95C 38in IPS 3840x1600 48-144Hz LG ZX (2020 OLED TV) 77in / 88in OLED 7680x4320 (8K) 40-120Hz LG BX, CX, GX (2020 OLED TVs) 55in / 65in / 77in OLED 3840x2160 40-120Hz LG CX (2020 OLED TV) 48in OLED 3840x2160 40-120Hz LG Z9 (2019 OLED TV) 88in OLED 7680x4320 (8K) 40-120Hz LG B9, C9 (2019 OLED TVs) 77in OLED 3840x2160 40-120Hz LG B9, C9, E9 (2019 OLED TVs) 55in / 65in OLED 3840x2160 40-120Hz MSI MAG251RX 25in IPS 1920x1080 48-240Hz MSI MAG274QRF 27in IPS 2560x1440 48-165Hz MSI MAG274R 27in IPS 1920x1080 60-165Hz Philips 275M8RZ 27in IPS 2560x1440 60-165Hz Razer Raptor 27 27in IPS 2560x1440 48-144Hz Samsung CRG5 27in VA 1920x1080 48-240Hz Samsung Odyssey G7 (2020) 27in VA 2560x1440 60-240Hz Samsung Odyssey G7 (2020) 32in VA 2560x1440 80-240Hz Samsung Odyssey G9 (2020) 49in VA 5210x1440 60-240Hz Viewsonic XG270 27in IPS 1920x1080 48-240Hz Viewsonic XG270Q 27in IPS 2560x1440 50-165Hz Xiaomi Mi245 HF 25in IPS 2560x1440 50-144Hz

Other Nvidia G-Sync compatible monitors we've tested:

As I mentioned earlier, the monitors listed above are only those that Nvidia themselves have deemed worthy of an official "G-Sync Compatible" badge. However, there are plenty of other FreeSync monitors out there that still provide a decent G-Sync experience over DisplayPort, even if they're not quite worthy of a big 'C' Compatible sticker - such as the monitors listed below that I've tested myself right here at RPS. It's not a very big list right now, but I'll be adding more FreeSync monitors to this list as and when I get them in for testing.

How to enable G-Sync on a FreeSync monitor

If you own a FreeSync monitor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-series graphics card upwards (yer GTX 1050s and above etc) and would like to try out G-Sync for yourself, then it's surprisingly easy to enable G-Sync on your FreeSync monitor.

First of all, you'll need to make sure FreeSync is enabled on your monitor. Not all FreeSync monitors have FreeSync enabled by default, so you'll probably have to root around in your monitor's menu settings a bit (the location will vary by monitor manufacturer) to make sure it's switched on.

Next, you'll need to make sure you've got the latest Nvidia GeForce driver installed. You can either download it from Nvidia's website here, or open your GeForce Experience app and update it that way as per the image above.

Once your display driver's up to date, the next step is to open up your Nvidia Control Panel by right-clicking anywhere on your desktop. On the left hand side in the tree of Display settings (see below and click to enlarge), you should see a 'Set up G-Sync' option. Click that and Nvidia's G-Sync menu will appear on the right.

Tick the 'Enable G-Sync, G-Sync Compatible' box up the top, and decide whether you enable it for just fullscreen or fullscreen and windowed mode. Once you've picked one of those two settings, then you'll need to tick the 'Enable settings for the selected display model' box below.

And that's it! Don't worry too much about the little message that says 'Selected Display is not validated as G-Sync Compatible'. That's just alerting you that the monitor isn't one of Nvidia's official G-Sync Compatible monitors, so your G-Sync experience may not be the absolute bestest best available.

Of course, if you don't end up liking your monitor's G-Sync experience (if you find there's flickering, pulsing or blanking, or something else that isn't up to scratch), turning it off is simply a matter of unticking those boxes I've just described in your Nvidia Control Panel, or switching off your monitor's FreeSync option.