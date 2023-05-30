If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to use photo mode in Honkai: Star Rail

What you need to do to complete the "Take a photo" Daily Training Activity in HSR

March 7th takes a selfie against the backdrop of Herta Space Station Master Control Zone in Honkai: Star Rail.
Image credit: HoYoverse / Rock Paper Shotgun
How do I take photos in Honkai: Star Rail? Honkai: Star Rail is a good-looking game, and you may find yourself wanting to snap a few shots of some of its particularly pretty locations. You will also occasionally be prompted to take a photograph to complete a Daily Training Activity. However, the game doesn't do a great job of signposting its photo mode option, leaving many players wondering just how exactly they're meant to fulfil the activity's conditions.

Fortunately, HSR actually does have a photo mode, and it's quite fun to use, as well as netting you some easy Trailblaze EXP every now and again for Daily Training. Read on below for a quick primer on how to take photos in Honkai: Star Rail.

Watch on YouTube
Rebecca chatted to Liam about how Honkai: Star Rail stacks up against Genshin Impact.

How to take photos in Honkai: Star Rail

Photo mode in Honkai: Star Rail is accessed from the main in-game menu. Pull out your character's phone and look on the right-hand side of the screen for a camera icon tucked away just underneath the in-game mailbox and noticeboard, and above the exit button.

March 7th examines her cell phone on the left-hand side of Honkai: Star Rail's menu screen, while the right-hand side shows the in-game menu options, with photo mode highlighted.

I know, you're kicking yourself right now, aren't you? I was too when I figured out how easily I'd overlooked it, although in fairness to us gentle reader, we were both probably expecting it to be featured among the bigger annotated icons on the menu.

How to use photo mode in Honkai: Star Rail

Photo mode in Honkai: Star Rail can be used to take a picture of your currently active character, and it's easy to find yourself imitating in-universe shutterbug March 7th, since you have numerous options to manipulate your chosen subject's pose and facial expression.

You can also choose to flip the perspective, hide your character from view altogether, and hide all in-game info (including logos, watermarks, and your user ID) from the options in photo mode.

Once you've lined up the shot you want, press the "F" key or tap the photo button on the right-hand side of the screen to take the picture.

A watermarked photo mode screenshot from Honkai: Star Rail on its save/discard screen, featuring March 7th posing against the backdrop of Herta Space Station Master Control Zone.

You'll be able to find your saved screenshots in the following folder on PC: "[Installation Directory]\Program Files\Star Rail\Games\StarRail_Data\ScreenShots".

For more solutions to tricky problems you might have already encountered in HSR, take a look at our guides on Superimposing 4-star Light Cones in Honkai: Star Rail, or how to use Findie in Honkai: Star Rail.

