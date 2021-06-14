Horrific-looking Happy Game from Creaks developers coming this autumn

Cheekily-named Happy Game is the next puzzle-y adventure romp from the same folks that created point and click 'em ups Creaks and Chuchel. This one is about a little boy having an absolutely messed up nightmare. Here I thought my nightmares were bad. This kid absolutely has me beat. Happy Game is still looking terribly swell, but Amanita Design have announced alongside the trailer that it's being moved back to release in autumn of this year.

"Endure and escape three unforgettable nightmares," Amanita explain. "Solve deeply disturbing puzzles in (not so) charming environments. Deal with suspicious smiley faces and pink bunnies. Creepy songs and screeches from the Czech freakfolk band DVA."

The new trailer is actually more unsettling than the description lets on.

It sure is a sickly-sweet color palette for bloody smily faces and guillotines. Lots of messed up stuff in there, but for my money the angler fish like smiley monster is probably the worst, luring you in to its grabby hands and bloody mouth with the promise of a cuddly stuffed bunny. Yikes.

Happy Game was originally announced for release this spring, but Amanita have made a delay announcement alongside the new trailer.

"Unfortunately, we were unable to make it happen in spring as we initially announced, but in order to deliver the best possible Happy Game, we’re going to need these extra few months to add some more blood and fine-tune the screeches. Then again, Happy Game feels just like the right game to accompany you during the rainy days of grey autumn, and we hope you won’t mind the extra waiting too much."

You can find Happy Game over on Steam where it will launch later this year. There's a new demo available there on Steam at the moment as well. Happy adventuring to you.