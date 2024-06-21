Skip to main content

How to unlock the framerate in Elden Ring

Here’s how to remove the 60fps cap

A Furnace Golem attacks the player in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco
James Archer avatar
Guide by James Archer Hardware Editor
Published on

Want to know how to unlock the framerate in Elden Ring? It’s doable, but be careful what you wish for, traveller. This method will indeed remove the 60fps cap, allowing higher-end PCs to run FromSoftware’s RPG - as well as the Shadow Of The Erdtree expansion - with the brakes off. However, it will also disable Easy Anti-Cheat, effectively blocking you out of the game's online multiplayer features.

If you’re purely a solo Tarnished, or just want to uncap Elden Ring’s framerate that badly, read on – but make the changes at your own risk.

How to unlock the framerate in Elden Ring

There are actually many tools that can strike down Elden Ring’s framerate limit, such as TechieW’s Unlock the Framerate mod or uberhalit’s Elden Ring FPS Unlocker. However, I’m recommending Flawless Widescreen, an app that’s more commonly used to get ultrawide monitor resolutions working in games that don’t natively support them. Including Elden Ring, as it happens, though here we’re going to focus on using Flawless Widescreen’s FPS-unlocking utility. From what I’ve seen, this is the best way to remove Elden Ring’s 60fps cap because it’s simple to use and doesn’t require any additional mod loaders. Those other methods still involve disabling the game’s anti-cheat, so it’s no worse in that regard as well.

Speaking of EAC, it’s unfortunately unavoidable that we’ll need to bypass it, due to the somewhat unusual way that Elden Ring is wired up. This alone makes online play impossible, and it’s doubly so because you should also run Steam in offline mode when making this framerate fix. That’s to prevent the game thinking that you’re tampering with EAC for nefarious reasons, which could (in theory) result in a ban. Stick to offline mode and that shouldn’t happen, but again, do this at your own risk.

Step 1: Download, install and run the Flawless Widescreen app.

Step 1 of how to unlock the framerate in Elden Ring: Download, install and run Flawless Widescreen.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Step 2: Find Elden Ring in the plugin list on the left and click it to install. Inside the plugin itself, make sure that the Fix Enabled, Frametime Adjustment, and Remove 60Hz FS Limit boxes are all checked. Then, set the Frametime adjustment slider all the way up to 360fps, even if your monitor's refresh rate can't go that fast.

Step 2 of how to unlock the framerate in Elden Ring: Install Flawless Widescreen's Elden Ring plugin, then in the plugin, check the Fix Enabled, Frametime Adjustment and Remove 60Hz FS Limit boxes. Set the Frametime adjustment slider all the way up to 360fps.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Step 3: Note the warning about disabling EAC – don’t worry, we’ll work around it – and check Acknowledge and Ignore. Minimise Flawless Widescreen, or just leave it running on your desktop.

Step 3 of how to unlock the framerate in Elden Ring: check the Acknowledge and Ignore box.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Step 4: Open up File Explorer and track down Elden Ring’s installation directory, which should be Program Files (x86) > Steam > steamapps > common> ELDEN RING. Inside the directory, open the Game folder, which will look like this:

Step 4 of how to unlock the framerate in Elden Ring: In File Explorer, navigate to Elden Ring's install directory and open the Game folder.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Step 5: Inside the Game folder, create a new text document named "steam_appid" (without quote marks).

Step 5 of how to unlock the framerate in Elden Ring: create a new text document in the Game folder named steam_appid.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Step 6: Open up the new steam_appid file and type or paste "1245620" (again, without the quote marks). Save the doc and close it.

Step 6 of how to unlock the framerate in Elden Ring: open the steam_appid text file and write or paste the number 1245620 into it. Save and close the file.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Step 7: At this point, make sure that Steam is in offline mode, but don’t actually launch Elden Ring through Steam. Instead, launch it with the "eldenring" executable in the Game folder – you can create a shortcut for this so you don’t have dig back into the directory every time you want to play.

Step 7 of how to unlock the framerate in Elden Ring: make sure Steam is in offline mode. In the Game folder, launch eldenring.exe - do not launch the game through Steam itself.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

And there you have it: Elden Ring’s framerate, unlocked. Simply load up a save, and explore the Lands Between without that stuffy 60fps cap. Hopefully the extra smoothness will help you time frame-perfect dodges and hits against Elden Ring’s bosses, as well as make forays into Shadow of the Erdtree a little more comfortable.

