Immortal Empires campaign now available to all owners of Total War: Warhammer 3

To celebrate Total War: Warhammer 3’s first anniversary, developers Creative Assembly are making the Immortal Empires campaign free to all owners of the Warhammer 3 base game. Previously, you needed to own all three Total War: Warhammer games to play Immortal Empires, since it compiles campaign maps, war units, and Legendary Lords from across the strategy trilogy. Now, you’ll just need to own Warhammer 3 for access to the campaign.

If you only own Warhammer 3, you’ll have access to the base races and lords that were available at launch, like the Daemons of Chaos. Purchasing the other Total War games or DLC will grant you access to their corresponding races. Buying the first Total War: Warhammer, for example, nets you with the Greenskins, Dwarfs, and more, and DLC works in much the same way.

Want to play as the Vampire Coast? Well, you’ll need to buy Warhammer 2’s Curse Of The Vampire Coast add-on. It should be noted that you don’t need the base game to buy a DLC and gain access to a corresponding race - Vampire Coast is playable without owning the Warhammer 2, for instance. If you want a comprehensive list of how to access every race, check out Total War’s FAQ page and scroll to find the Ownership Guide. It’s a lot to keep track of, but Immortal Empires is already a massive undertaking anyway, this just seems like it’s giving players more options.

Changes to Immortal Empires come to Warhammer 3 as part of today’s 2.4 patch, which strips Immortal Empires of its beta title. The team says that “very little” has changed in the mode, aside from who gets to enjoy it, although the team will continue to update the game for the rest of 2023. Creative Assembly also released a new trailer for Immortal Empires, teasing some of the political tensions and incoming dangers coming to the series this year.

Nic Reuben called the massive campaign mode an “impressive achievement” in his review, commending the “immense number of tiny tweaks for older factions, from balance and battle changes.” He continued to say Immortal Empires is “a treat that still needs time in the oven, for sure, but that won’t stop me from gorging myself on it.”

With today’s 2.4 update, all you need to play Immortal Empires is a copy of Total War: Warhammer 3, which is currently available on Steam for £50/€60/$60.