If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

It's time to say goodbye to the immaculate vibes of reviews editor Rachel Watts

In this instance the vibes are sad

Rachel Watts sitting next to a river with Horace swimming beside her.
Alice Bell avatar
News by Alice Bell Deputy Editor
Published on

It's always a sad day when someone leaves the Treehouse, and today we bid adieu to Rachel Watts, as she leaves being our reviews editor for pastures new. Rachel definitely left an impression here, and I know she'll do the same wherever she goes. For now, join us in saying goodbye with some nice comments, and a look at some of Rachel's coolest work for us here.

Rachel was a great champion of cute indie games at RPS, and this was most evident in the Indiescovery podcast, where she shared her love of good vibes with Liam and Rebecca - and all of you! She also worked with Liam to deliver some fantastic on-the-ground coverage from PAX West in 2022 and PAX East earlier this year.

But Rachel is a writer first, and she splashed that talent all over the site. It was lovely to see her get enthused about e.g. the combination of hot people and fighting in things like Thirsty Suitors and En Garde!, or get more real when talking about Dead Pets Unleashed. As reviews editor she took on all comers, from A Little To The Left to Viewfinder.

Rachel has an unerring ability to seek out the cutest indie games going, but she also had a taste for the weird that fit in at RPS: she reported on the strange TikTok RPG; she built a blueberry farming empire in Sons Of The Forest; she chased the void in Voidtrain; and she saved callers from a serial killer in Killer Frequency.

So gather close, and share your favourite Rachel vibes on her last day at RPS.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Alice Bell avatar

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

Small person powered by tea and books; RPS's dep ed since 2018. Send her etymological facts and cool horror or puzzle games.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch