Ken Levine’s new game Judas looks a lot like BioShock Infinite in space

Sci-fi shooter Judas is the latest game from Bioshock director Ken Levine's studio Ghost Story Games. It shares a fair bit in common with Levine's previous work too, judging by the trailer shown during The Game Awards tonight. You’re the unfortunately named Judas, a mysterious figure trapped on a starship that’s falling to bits. Our Judas is also surrounded by some not very nice folks. See for yourself by watching the trailer below.

Robots? Check. Big electrical explosions? Yup. Weird hand-related superpowers. Oh aye. This passes for pure Levine, no doubt about that. There’s even an old-school song choice, what appear to be propaganda posters, and some turret action in there to boot. As for the wacky cast of characters you’ll have to help Judas contend with, I spot a moustachioed sheriff with a vague cowboy vibe, a robot who’s falling apart a bit and dresses like it’s the Sixties, and another character who I swear could be Xerxes from 300.

The tagline for Judas is “fix what you broke”. There’s not much to go on about what this means, but the devs do say “your only hope for survival is to make or break alliances with your worst enemies”. BioShock and Binfinite usually just required you to shoot up the various nefarious figures causing chaos in Rapture and Columbia. Perhaps this time around, there’ll be more of an opportunity to ally yourself with the denizens of whatever spaceship Judas has found themselves trapped on.

Judas is coming to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It’ll also be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. There’s no release window except “coming soon” for now.

For more of the latest news and trailers, check out our Game Awards 2022 hub. We're also live-blogging the show as it happens right here.