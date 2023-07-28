Lady D's voice actor returns as another hot villain in Baldur’s Gate 3

With the imminent release of Baldur's Gate 3 next week, Larian have released another villain spotlight video showcasing the RPG juggernaut's final character in its trio of antagonists, and Lady Dimitrescu actor Maggie Robertson will be playing her. Hell yeah. Orin the Red is an angry, evil, shapeshifting lady who seems to have a major chip on her shoulder and a lust for destruction and blood. The video doesn't go too much into Orin's role in BG3 beyond the fact that she's super evil, but if you'd like to see snippets of Robertson as Orin in action you can watch the video below:

In the video, Robertson chats about Orin's character, sharing that she finds her "affectionately unhinged" but also describes her having an "intimate relationship with her blades" which sounds, uhh, scary.

Robertson will be playing Orin alongside J.K. Simmons as General Ketheric Thorm and Jason Isaacs as Lord Enver Gortash. From Larian's other villain videos, the other two seem to be motivated by politics and manipulation, but Orin seems to be mostly driven by death and blood, so she's obviously my favourite.

Robterson's performance as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village was excellent (and won her a bunch of awards including Best Performance at the 2021 Game Awards) so I'm keen to see her as Orin. I particularly love that bit in the video where she unleashes an incredibly evil cackle.

Baldur's Gate 3 releasing is a Big. Deal. So if you can't wait for next week the threequel is available now in early access on Steam for £50/€60/$60 - just beware that your saves won't carry over to the final release version.

Disclosure: Adam Smith (RPS in peace) and Emily Gera (freelance RPS in peace) once wrote for RPS. Now they write for Baldur’s Gate 3.