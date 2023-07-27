Larian will "definitely" return to the Divinity series at some point after Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 launches next week, but already people are wondering what developers Larian might turn to next. Mainly, they're curious whether the studio will return to their own long-running RPG series, Divinity.

"Definitely," is the answer from CEO Swen Vincke - but not until after the studio has had a break.

Vincke was asked about returning to Divinity in an interview with IGN.

"It's our own universe we built, so we're definitely gonna get back there at some point. We will get back there at some point," Vincke said. "We'll first finish this one [Baldur's Gate 3] now, and then take a break, because we will need to refresh ourselves creatively also. You’re seeing 400 developers putting their heart and souls into this. You’re getting the best of them and their craft into this game. And so I can tell you, it's quite a thing."

The Divinity series began in 2002, but hit broader success with the release of Divinity: Original Sin in 2014 and Divinity: Original Sin II in 2017. Still, I'd like to think Vincke means they're going to make a followup to the Divinity: Dragon Commander spin-off. I want to marry a skeleton again. Plus, Adam called it "an engaging curiosity" and "an unusual proposition and one that I appreciate" in a hands-on preview in 2013, and now he works at Larian as lead writer on Baldur's Gate 3. A perfect fit.

