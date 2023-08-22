Little Nightmares 3 is coming next year, and it's a co-op game with a podcast tie-in

Bandai Namco brought some news to this year's Gamescom 2023 Geoff Fest show that was very exciting for me, personally. Though it was but a short teaser trailer, we now know that Little Nightmares 3 is coming next year - and it's a co-op game that you can play with your pals. Good for moral support with a creepy horror game, although it's online co-op, so don't expect anyone to literally hold your hand. Also, and this is kind of unexpected, but there's a podcast tie-in.

Little Nightmares 3 looks the same kind of good creepy the first two games were

I'm a big fan of the series, which is basically one big creepy platforming metaphor for childhood fears. Though original devs Tarsier are tilling new pastures, Bamco kept hold of the rights to Little Nightmares, and it's no surprise they'd want to keep it going. The trailer looks like it's doing a decent 'if it ain't broke' job, anyway. The two characters, Low and Alone, are trapped in a place called The Spiral, and we solve puzzles, jump around on giant toys, and are chased by a massive baby doll. Noice!

Bamco have form with the multimedia thing as well. In 2021 they announced a game called Unknown 9 that came packed with it's own expanded universe: a trilogy of books, a comic, and, yup, a podcast. The first two episodes of the Little Nightmares tie-in, The Sounds Of Nightmares, are available now, and an Acast description of the teaser says thus:

Noone, a timid young girl, is committed to The Counties Psychiatric Institute due to her ever-worsening nightmare disorder. She is placed under the care of The Counsellor who has dedicated his life to helping kids overcome their ailments, himself a product of childhood trauma. As their sessions unfold, The Counsellor's past and Noone's nightmares are destined to collide.

The teaser indicates it's maybe not my sort of thing in that I listen to podcasts to relax not to get all stressed out and tense, but professionalism dictates that I will probably listen to the episodes anyway. Look out for more info soon, and the game itself next year.

