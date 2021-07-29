Minecraft Dungeon's Echoing Void DLC takes you to The End

Minecraft Dungeons's latest DLC is out now, promising "the conclusion of the Minecraft Dungeons story." Conclusions sound to me like the sort of thing you ought to include in the base game - but the DLC does also add the Minecraft biome known as "The End", Endermen mobs, and new items. There's a trailer below.

I never cared to pursue The End in the original Minecraft, but this Dungeons version of it looks a lot more interesting and colourful than what I've seen in screenshots of the base game.

The expansion adds three new missions to round out the game's story, alongside new weapons, gear and artifacts, and two new skins and a pet. Minecraft Dungeons, if you didn't know, is an action RPG, which means it's very much a game about clicking on mobs until they drop weapons and gear. I'm a bit sulky about the supposed ending of the story being in a DLC, but I played the beginning of the story at launch and as far as I remember it went like this: click-click-click-click-click-click-click-click-click-click-click-click. A tale as old as time.

In his Minecraft Dungeons review, Nate was full of measured praise, calling it a great beginners' ARPG while wishing its developers had been more bold with its design. Mostly because it feels a bit odd to play a Minecraft game where you have destructive powers but the geometry isn't destructible in any way.

Echoing Void costs £5/$6 from the Windows store.

