Looking for the best TAQ-56 loadout in Modern Warfare 2? The general consensus seems to be that the TAQ-56 is inferior to the M4, the best Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 2. But it's still a reliable and powerful rifle with a competitive time to kill and good handling stats. That means it's well worth experimenting with to see if you can create a beast of a build.

After a whole lot of experimenting on our own, we've decided upon the 5 attachments you need to create the best possible TAQ-56 loadout and class setup in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Below we explain our reasoning behind each choice, and we'll also go over other details of the build such as perks, equipment, and secondary weapons to use.

Watch on YouTube Ed recently spoke to Liam about his favourite thing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

Best TAQ-56 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

This TAQ-56 loadout is the best we've come across, because it strikes a great balance between low recoil and high stopping power thanks to the below array of attachments. We've put a lot of focus on increasing ADS speed while also improving recoil control, so you can keep the gun feeling light and snappy while you mow down enemies.

Here's the best TAQ-56 loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Muzzle : Gauge-9 Mono

: Gauge-9 Mono Barrel : 12" Tacshort Barrel

: 12" Tacshort Barrel Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56

: FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip : FSS Combat Grip

: FSS Combat Grip Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

It may take you a bit of playing to unlock the Gauge-9 Mono Muzzle attachment, but we've found it to be perfect for this loadout with its superior recoil control and bullet velocity. Any injury to handling is sorted out by the short 12" Tacshort Barrel, which ups the TAQ-56's ADS speed considerably.

Another attachment which steadies the rifle's recoil is the FTAC Ripper 56 Underbarrel, which increases hipfire accuracy, recoil stabilisation, and aiming idle stability. And the FSS Combat Grip further increases recoil control at the cost of some of that aiming stability we just added with the Ripper.

Finally, add your choice of close-range Optic - for us, the default is always the Cronen Mini Pro for its impressively clear sight and clean blue dot.

Best TAQ-56 loadout secondary weapon

Personally I'd recommend picking up a good Shotgun to assist you in ultra close quarters engagements, because this is where the TAQ-56 starts to get reliably beaten by the close-range gun classes. The Lockwood 300 is the obvious choice here - an extremely powerful Shotgun with unexpected precision and range to boot, if you kit it out as we have in our Modern Warfare 2 best Lockwood 300 loadout guide.

Best TAQ-56 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Overkill is an obvious pick for perks with your TAQ-56 class setup, as it allows you to pick up the Lockwood 300 or any other primary weapon you like in your second slot. After that you should pick up Double Time for the increased mobility afforded by a much longer Tactical Sprint time.

For Bonus and Ultimate perks, we'd recommend the Fast Hands perk for quick reloads and fast switching between your TAQ-56 and your Lockwood 300; and the Bird's Eye perk, which has the universally useful effect of zooming out your minimap and increasing your awareness of enemy positions nearby.

Your equipment choice is less important, so you should pick whatever you're most comfortable using. Personally I like to pick up a good old fashioned Frag Grenade for its versatility, and a Stun Grenade to help with clearing rooms with your TAQ-56.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

With that, we conclude our guide on how to create the best TAQ-56 loadout available in Modern Warfare 2 right now. To gain a greater understanding of the current gun meta, you could now have a read of our Modern Warfare 2 best guns tier list. Alternatively, consult our guide on how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2. If you're more interested in the future of Modern Warfare 2, read up on the whereabouts of the Modern Warfare 2 Hardcore mode, and the arrival of Warzone 2.0.

Activision Blizzard, the company behind recent and upcoming titles including Diablo Immortal and Overwatch 2, are currently the subject of a number of legal actions and further accusations related to allegations of sexual harassment, workplace discrimination, and poor working conditions at the company. Furthermore, New York pension funds are seeking access to the company's records in pursuit of CEO Bobby Kotick following Microsoft's $68.7 billion buy-out of Activision Blizzard. Despite this, Kotick has been re-elected to the company's board of directors for another year, and an internally-conducted investigation concluded that there was "no evidence" of reported harassment being tolerated within the company. The methods and findings of this investigation have been heavily disputed.

Rock Paper Shotgun continue to write about Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to reporting on key actors within the games industry, holding companies to account, and covering games that are of interest to our readers. However, we are also committed to providing you with up-to-date information on the situation at Activision Blizzard, with the aim of allowing you to make an informed decision about the games you choose to play. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.