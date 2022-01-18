Is there a solution to the "failed to save" bug in Monster Hunter Rise on PC? Since the PC port of Monster Hunter Rise launched last week, many players have unfortunately found themselves unable to play thanks to a game-breaking bug that crashes the game on start-up. Known as the "failed to save" bug, the issue stems from the game being unable to generate a save file, leaving players stuck in an infinite loop on the start-up screen.

The official word from Capcom is that they are looking into the underlying issue, and they have proposed a couple of initial solutions that they hope will help players get into the game in the meantime. We'd like to caution you that here at RPS, we've been unable to find a verified instance of these work-arounds solving the problem at time of writing. That said, these proposed solutions don't seem to have made anything worse for anyone, so read on for instructions on how to try Capcom's work-arounds for (hopefully) starting your game.

Monster Hunter Rise "failed to save" bug: what do Capcom recommend?

Capcom have posted a short blog to Monster Hunter Rise's Steam page briefly outlining the issue, as well as suggesting a couple of possible work-arounds. Judging by the comments, neither solution has been particularly successful for most afflicted players, but here is the official word on what to try while you wait for a software fix.

Method 1: Clear out your saved data folders

The more plausible suggestion at this point is that a conflict with existing saved data might somehow be to blame. Capcom have recommended a three-step process to combat this. It's not entirely clear if you need to do all three steps together or can try them one at a time, but here is Capcom's recommended procedure in full:

Disable the Steam Cloud service by opening up Monster Hunter Rise in your Steam Library and selecting [Properties] > [General] > [Steam Cloud]. Disable Steam Cloud and quit the game to allow the change to take effect. Delete save data from the local files for both the demo and full version by opening this folder on your computer: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\userdata\(User ID)\remote\. Back up the sub-folders named 1446780 and 1641480 to another location, then delete the original instances from the folder. Reboot your PC.

Anecdotally, Step 2 in particular doesn't seem to be netting many results; but I can confirm that just restarting (as per Step 3) has worked for me on a couple of instances when MHR failed to start up properly — although I should clarify that I wasn't seeing the dreaded "failed to save" bug, but rather one of its lesser relatives. Hey, sometimes you get lucky and turning it off and on again actually works.

Method 2: Check your controller

Capcom have also, somewhat curiously, issued a suggestion that certain gamepad set-ups might be to blame for the issue. If you're playing on a controller, the official suggestion is to use caution and ensure you're not simply pressing the back button by accident.

Per the official advice: "If the Controller Button Icon Type is set to 1 or 2, the default confirmation button is A. If it is set to 3 or 4, the default button is X. If it is set to 5, the default button is B. You can also use the F key on the keyboard."

So make sure you're pressing enter instead of back, basically. I've been playing MHR with mouse and keyboard, but I'm pretty sure that at least makes sense for the various controller set-up options.

Still, it's quite hard to believe that so many people could have been simply pressing the wrong button on their gamepad — and it doesn't explain why they'd be seeing the "failed to save" error message if that's all it was. But it's probably useful to be aware of this quirk nevertheless.

What causes the "failed to save" bug in Monster Hunter Rise?

It's clear that at the time of writing, the root cause of the "failed to save" bug in Monster Hunter Rise remains unknown even to Capcom, who are investigating the issue with the aim of fixing it with a proper patch rather than an iffy work-around.

Anecdotal reports suggest that the problem is more common among Acer PC and laptop owners, though we also know that the bug can seemingly occur on PCs of any make and model. Others have blamed the inclusion in the PC port of the controversial Denuvo anti-cheat software, though again this is unconfirmed.

I'm afraid that's all the help and advice we're able to give on this issue at the current time, but we'll keep this page updated with more information on fixes and potential patches as we hear about them. In the meantime, if you're experiencing other issues with getting the game working, our hardware editor James has put together a comprehensive guide to the system requirements and best performance settings for Monster Hunter Rise on PC.