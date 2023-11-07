Night in the Woods co-creators' next game cancelled amid "serious health issues"

Revenant Hill was to be the first game from The Glory Society, the new studio founded by former Night In The Woods developers Bethany Hockenberry and Scott Benson. Unfortunately due to "recent serious health issues" affecting several members of the team, the team have decided to "suspend operations" and end development.

The announcement was made via the Glory Society account on X (formerly Twitter):

"Unfortunately, recent serious health issues have necessitated two key members stepping away from the project indefinitely," says the statement. "We are a small team and we each wear multiple hats. This is a loss of several hard to replace hats in an environment where all hats are needed. Given the realities of schedules, budgets, and the fraught task of reworking the whole project within those parameters, the team has amicably decided to suspend operations. For al intents and purposes, this is the end of the development of Revenant Hill.

"We are a cooperative, and we make decisions as a group. For us, this was the clear path to take for the well-being of the team, which is frankly more important than games," the statement continues. "In the future, after the dust has settled, perhaps we'll talk about what we've made and learned together."

Shortly after the announcement, co-founder and writer Scott Benson shared that he has been diagnosed with "severe heart failure" after falling ill over the past 12 months. "It will continue to greatly limit me for the foreseeable future and as such I've had to stop working in the manner I once did."

Revenant Hill was announced earlier this year The art style and not-anthro cat protagonist, TWigs, was heavily reminscent of Night In The Woods, but it was set in 1919 and possibly featured some farming mechanics. "Put down roots. Grow some radishes, get a job, eat mice, do dangerous things with new friends, and build something together in a world falling apart," said a Glory Society tweet at the time.