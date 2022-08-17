If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

One Night Stand dev's next game is a Miiverse-inspired visual novel

Videoverse is a 1-bit homage to early 00s social gaming networks
Katharine Castle avatar
News by Katharine Castle Editor-in-chief
Published on
A blue and yellow text conversations between two characters in VideoVerse

The solo developer behind the excellent visual novel One Night Stand has revealed their next game project today, and it's quite possibly the perfect cross-section of all my interests. It's called Videoverse, and is described as a narrative adventure above love and friendship, inspired by Nintendo's now defunct social network, Miiverse (which all Wii U and 3DS owners know is the single, most wholesome thing to have ever existed in video games). Have a watch of the teaser trailer below.

Watch on YouTube

The trailer only gives us a brief glimpse of what its Videoverse social network will look like in-game, but its Steam page gives us a bit more to go on, showing lots more screenshots of its 'Feudal Fantasy' community pages as well as its forum-style conversations between its main cast of characters. Personally, I'm getting big Hypnospace Outlaw vibes, but with gorgeous 1-bit artwork.

Rather than playing as an online corporate cop, however, Videoverse will be putting you in the shoes of Emmett, a video game-obsessed teen. You'll still need to report the odd troll lurking around its forums now and again, but you'll also be browsing community pages, sharing fan art and forging new friendships along the way. Since this is a decision-based visual novel, you'll have the option of getting involved with everyone's teen dramas and favourite fandoms through its multiple side-stories, and there's also mention of corporate conspiracies to unfurl as well. Alternatively, you could simply choose to help Videoverse thrive from afar, although how exactly you'll go about it remains to be seen.

It also looks like you'll be spending portions of the game offline in Emmett's bedroom, too, as screenshots also reveal the fictional video games console where Videoverse actually lives, the "Kinmoku Shark" - which is no doubt a play on Nintendo's old 'Dolphin' codename for the GameCube (even if in practice it's more like a chonky hybrid of a 3DS and a Dreamcast). Like One Night Stand, it also looks like Videoverse won't shy away from some of the more *ahem* mature content you can find online, judging by its Steam page at least, and I'm keen to see how it navigates the seedier parts of online fandom.

There's no release date for Videoverse just yet, but you can wishlist it on Steam and Itch to stay up to date with its progress.

Tagged With

About the Author

Katharine Castle avatar

Katharine Castle

Editor-in-chief

Katharine is RPS' editor-in-chief, which means she's now to blame for all this. After joining the team in 2017, she spent a lot of time in the RPS hardware mines, testing all the bits that go inside our PCs, but now she gets to write about all the lovely games we play on them, too. She'll play pretty much anything she can get her hands on, and is very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch