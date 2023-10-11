Our test PC’s airy NZXT case can be yours, for 22% off, in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days

When I tried out the NZXT H5 Flow PC case, I liked it so much that I simply left all the components I’d installed inside it and declared it the new home of the RPS test rig. Now’s a good time for you to switch to this breezy, build-friendly chassis yourself, as its white version is up to 22% off as part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.

For the unfamiliar, the H5 Flow aims to fix the airflow issues of the H510 – NZXT’s former leading mid-range, mid-tower case, which featured a solid front panel and just a tiny gap in the roof for cool air to waft in. The H5 Flow’s front panel, by contrast, is just absolutely full of holes, providing a more direct route for any front-mounted watercooling radiators to get some breeze. There’s also a pre-installed 120mm front fan that’s angled to blow straight onto the graphics card and motherboard; while this cuts into the space that would normally hold a hard drive cage, there's a 3.5in mount behind the motherboard tray, and you won’t even need this if you’ve fully adopted SSD storage.

On top of all that, it’s just a generally well-laid-out, respectably featured PC case that’s dead easy to build inside. At £70 in the UK, this is the cheapest that the H5 Flow has ever been on Amazon, too.

In the US, the white H5 Flow is also discounted, though it’s a general offer rather than a Prime Big Deal Days promo. This has the upside of not requiring a Prime membership, unlike branded Big Deal Days deals, which are only available to subscribers.

The exception to that rule comes in the form of Prime’s 30-day free trial. Sing up to this, and you’ll get all the benefits of full membership, including access to all those Prime-only deals. You’ll have to manually cancel the trial before it ends if you want to avoid being charged the subscription fee, though.

