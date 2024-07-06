OutRun 2006: Coast 2 Coast hasn't been for sale in 14 years, but a fan is still updating it

You can't purchase Outrun 2006: Coast 2 Coast digitally on PC anymore, because the Ferrari license expired and it was removed from sale back in 2010. We live in a cruel universe. The excellent, stylish racing game is still playable if you do own a copy, however, and it just received a fan update that'll make it run better on modern machines.

The update, created by developer emoose, is a "wrapper DLL" and a replacement executable that should work with either the Steam or disc versions of the game. The standout tweaks include improved reflections, borderless windowed mode, a UI that supports new aspect ratios, framerate fixes and improved loading times.

Here are the full change notes:

Graphics: UI can now scale to different aspect ratios without stretching (requires UIScalingMode = 1 in INI)

Game scene & UI textures can be dumped/replaced

Allows disabling vehicle LODs, reducing the ugly pop-in as they get closer

Fixed Z-buffer precision issues that caused heavy Z-fighting and distant object pop-in

Lens flare effect now loads from correct path without needing to change game files

Stage objects such as traffic cones now only disappear once they're actually off-screen

Fixes certain effects like engine backfiring which failed to appear when using controllers

Anisotropic filtering & transparency supersampling can be forced, greatly reducing aliasing around the edges of the track

Reflection rendering resolution can be increased from the default 128x128 Gameplay: Built-in framelimiter to prevent speedups, framerate can be partially unlocked with game running at 60FPS internally

Restored XInput rumble code from the Xbox release, allowing gear shifts/drifts/crashes/etc to give feedback

Xbox Series impulse triggers are supported and can be tweaked inside INI Bugfixes: Prevents save corruption bug when remapping controls with many input devices connected

Fixed C2C ranking scoreboards not updating on Steam and other releases due to faulty anti-piracy checks

Pegasus animation's clopping sound effect will now end correctly

Text related to the now-defunct online service can be hidden

Automatically disables DPI scaling on the game window to fix scaling issues Enhancements: Game can now run in borderless windowed mode; mouse cursor will now be hidden while game is active

Load times heavily reduced by disabling framelimiter/vsync during load screens

Music can now be loaded from uncompressed WAV or lossless FLAC files, if they exist with the same filename

Allows intro splash screens to be skipped

Music track can be changed mid-race via Q and E buttons, or Back/RS+Back on controller (CDSwitcher must be enabled in INI first)

If I could snap my fingers and bring a racing game back, it would be Coast 2 Coast. It is art. To my mind it's the best OutRun game, and it would be wonderful to play it on Steam Deck without needing to buy a physical copy or to ask an older boy for help first.

You'll find the latest release of OutRun2006Tweaks and install instructions over on GitHub.