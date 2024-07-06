OutRun 2006: Coast 2 Coast hasn't been for sale in 14 years, but a fan is still updating it
Faster loading and better UI among the tweaks
You can't purchase Outrun 2006: Coast 2 Coast digitally on PC anymore, because the Ferrari license expired and it was removed from sale back in 2010. We live in a cruel universe. The excellent, stylish racing game is still playable if you do own a copy, however, and it just received a fan update that'll make it run better on modern machines.
The update, created by developer emoose, is a "wrapper DLL" and a replacement executable that should work with either the Steam or disc versions of the game. The standout tweaks include improved reflections, borderless windowed mode, a UI that supports new aspect ratios, framerate fixes and improved loading times.
Here are the full change notes:
Graphics:
Gameplay:
- UI can now scale to different aspect ratios without stretching (requires UIScalingMode = 1 in INI)
- Game scene & UI textures can be dumped/replaced
- Allows disabling vehicle LODs, reducing the ugly pop-in as they get closer
- Fixed Z-buffer precision issues that caused heavy Z-fighting and distant object pop-in
- Lens flare effect now loads from correct path without needing to change game files
- Stage objects such as traffic cones now only disappear once they're actually off-screen
- Fixes certain effects like engine backfiring which failed to appear when using controllers
- Anisotropic filtering & transparency supersampling can be forced, greatly reducing aliasing around the edges of the track
- Reflection rendering resolution can be increased from the default 128x128
Bugfixes:
- Built-in framelimiter to prevent speedups, framerate can be partially unlocked with game running at 60FPS internally
- Restored XInput rumble code from the Xbox release, allowing gear shifts/drifts/crashes/etc to give feedback
- Xbox Series impulse triggers are supported and can be tweaked inside INI
Enhancements:
- Prevents save corruption bug when remapping controls with many input devices connected
- Fixed C2C ranking scoreboards not updating on Steam and other releases due to faulty anti-piracy checks
- Pegasus animation's clopping sound effect will now end correctly
- Text related to the now-defunct online service can be hidden
- Automatically disables DPI scaling on the game window to fix scaling issues
- Game can now run in borderless windowed mode; mouse cursor will now be hidden while game is active
- Load times heavily reduced by disabling framelimiter/vsync during load screens
- Music can now be loaded from uncompressed WAV or lossless FLAC files, if they exist with the same filename
- Allows intro splash screens to be skipped
- Music track can be changed mid-race via Q and E buttons, or Back/RS+Back on controller (CDSwitcher must be enabled in INI first)
If I could snap my fingers and bring a racing game back, it would be Coast 2 Coast. It is art. To my mind it's the best OutRun game, and it would be wonderful to play it on Steam Deck without needing to buy a physical copy or to ask an older boy for help first.
You'll find the latest release of OutRun2006Tweaks and install instructions over on GitHub.