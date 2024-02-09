Want to know how to catch and breed Jetragon in Palworld? Jetragon is Palworld's apex opponent, a legendary Level 50 Dragon Pal that exists to take on all contenders and test the mettle of experienced Palpagos Islands adventurers.

Like all Pals in Palworld, however, Jetragon can be defeated and caught with the right amount of skill and luck. This heavy-hitting Celestial Dragon Pal makes for a very powerful ally on your personal squad, and if you like, you can even breed more Jetragons to become unstoppable. Below, we've detailed our best strategies for fighting and capturing Jetragon, as well as what you need to know for breeding.

How to catch Jetragon

Catching Jetragon is no simple task, but it's worth the effort. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

You'll need to be in the late Level 40s to stand a chance at capturing Jetragon, whose Alpha Pal boss location is in Mount Obsidian, the volcano in the lower left of Palworld's map. Jetragon spends its time on the volcanic rocks on the upper left corner of Mount Obsidian at the rough coordinates (-790, -320).

There are unfortunately no Great Eagle Statue in Jetragon's immediate vicinity. The closest Fast Travel points are the Ruined Fortress City in the east, the Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance in the southeast, and the Beach of Everlasting Summer in the south. You can refer to our interactive Palworld map to get a closer look at the area.

When you're ready to make the journey, bring a fast flying mount with you, since Mount Obsidian's terrain is a major pain to climb without one, though you can use the Grappling Gun in a pinch. Also be sure to equip Heat Resistant Pal Metal Armor if you've got it - or at least some form of anti-heat clothing to protect yourself from the volcano's flames - and a good supply of Ultra or Legendary Pal Spheres.

Once you've reached Jetragon, it's time to whittle down its health. As a Dragon-type Pal, Jetragon is strong against Dark and weak against Ice. So pull out your best Ice Pals - preferably Frostallion, who can also serve as a flying mount to get you to Mount Obsidian. If you don't have Frostallion, Chillet, Ice Reptyro, Mammorest Cryst, or Sibelyx are all very capable contenders. Whichever Ice Pal you use, once you've nearly pummeled Jetragon to submission, toss one of your spheres at it and hope for the best!

How to breed Jetragon

Alas, the Jetragon family lineage is not particularly diverse. | Image credit: Pocketpair

The only way to breed Jetragon is with two Jetragons. Apologies if you were hoping to find a way to nab Palworld's toughest boss without engaging in combat. However, keep in mind that Alpha Pals respawn one hour after you defeat them, so if you want to capture multiple Jetragons, you can hang around Mount Obsidian and farm this legendary Pal over and over again.

In order to breed Pals, you'll need a hefty supply of Cake, which can be crafted from 5 Flour, 8 Red Berries, 7 Milk, 8 Eggs, and 2 Honey. For more info, take a peek at our full explanation of Palworld's breeding system.

How to use Jetragon

Jetragon will let you take to the skies - and shoot missiles at everything beneath you while you're at it. | Image credit: Pocketpair

Once you've got Jetragon on your Pal squad, the fastest flying mount in Palworld is at your beck and call. If you build Jetragon's Missile Launcher, which unlocks at Technology Level 50, you'll also be able to use Jetragon's Partner Skill, Aerial Missiles, to fire rockets of destruction from atop Jetragon's back.

Aside from serving death from above, Jetragon also boasts a decent, if not spectacular, Level 3 in the Gathering Work Suitability skill. While Jetragon isn't the best Gathering Pal in Palworld, you may find it amusing to put the game's apex Pal to work picking up stuff in your base.

And that's a wrap on how to catch and breed Jetragon. If there are other Pals that you still have yet to add to your team, we've got a full guide to best Pals in Palworld and how to capture them. If you're just getting your feet wet in Palworld, we also have a guide to the best starter Pals and a list of tips and tricks to kick off your monster-catching quest for dominance.