Want to know how to get Fiber in Palworld? Fiber is one of the first crafting materials you'll need when you begin your Palworld adventures. Easily gathered and used in a wide variety of recipes to craft everything from saddles to weaponry, Fiber could even be considered one of Palworld's basic building blocks.

Fiber might not be particularly tricky to acquire when compared to Palworld's other materials, but that doesn't mean that you should slack when it comes to accumulating a large supply. Below, we've listed the most efficient ways to generate Fiber quickly in Palworld, as well as a few crafting strategies for beginners.

How to get Fiber in Palworld

Fiber's a crucial material that you'll always want to have a steady supply of. You might not take notice of Fiber on a regular basis, but you'll certainly know when you're out of it, since a huge majority of Palworld's gear and structures will quickly become unbuildable. Luckily, getting Fiber isn't hard at all - just chop down trees using a weapon, preferably an axe to avoid causing excess damage to your gear. Trees are everywhere, respawn quickly, and deliver a bountiful supply of both Wood and Fiber every time you hit 'em, so go at it with gusto.

You can also acquire Fiber drops from three Pals - Hangyu, Hangyu Cryst, and Hoocrates - but since it's so easy to gather Fiber from attacking trees, it really isn't worth the effort to farm for this particular resource.

Eventually, you'll find yourself with more important things to do than manually chopping down trees. To automate Fiber production, build a Crusher in your base as soon as it becomes available at Level 8. This useful device requires 50 Wood, 20 Stone, and 10 Paladium Fragments.

The waterwheel-esque Crusher is all you need to break down those Wood piles into sweet, flexible Fiber. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Once the Crusher is built, you can use it to transmute materials into Fiber and Paldium Fragments. You can make two Fiber for every one Wood. Since the Crusher is basically a waterwheel, you'll also need Pals with the Watering Work Suitability to work it. We've got a guide to the best Watering Pals for your perusal, but in short, in Palworld's early game you'll probably want to assign Fuack or Pengullet to the job.

Fiber farming and crafting as a Palworld beginner

Once you have your Crusher constructed and Pals keeping it watered, use your Fiber supplies to ensure that you have enough Shoddy Beds for every Pal working at your base. A Pal with no place to sleep will become sad and quickly suffer a drop in SAN (Sanity), and there's no better way to wreck your Pal workforce than depression!

If you don't already have a bow for whatever reason, you should also use your Fiber to craft one posthaste. The Old Bow is the first available bow, but at Level 8, you should consider upgrading to a Fire Bow or a Poison Bow if you want to deliver more potent attacks to enemy Pals from range.

Tired of running our of stamina? Get that Palworld Grappling Gun to make traversal a snap. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

If you're more interested in using Fiber to improve your traversal skills, then we recommend building a saddle. The Eikthyrdeer Saddle unlocks at Level 12, and once you capture one of these elk-like Pals, you'll have one of the fastest mounts in Palworld, especially in the early to mid game. Also at Level 12, you can use Fiber to craft the Grappling Gun, which is another excellent means of speeding up travel throughout the Palpagos Islands.

And that's all you need to know about getting Fiber in Palworld. We've got plenty of more info on accumulating the resources you need to make your Palworld base the biggest and baddest, and you may want to take a look at our guides for gathering leather, mining coal, and harvesting Pals for their precious Pal Fluids. For more on early game strategies, see our guide of Palworld tips and tricks to get a better grip on all the ways to make the Palpagos Islands your new home.