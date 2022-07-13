Prime Day deals spotlight: Save nearly £100/$90 on the Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless TKL

If the Roccat Vulcan 120 is a bit too wide and/or cabled for your gaming keyboard tastes, Prime Day 2022 has a pretty compelling alternative in the Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless TKL. This is the more compact, tenkeyless version of the G915 that lives in our best gaming keyboard rankings, and those with Prime accounts can lop huge chunks off its retail price.

Full disclosure, neither the UK nor US versions of these deal are quite as good as the better-than-half-price saving that the full-size G915 Lightspeed Wireless got during yesterday’s first round of Prime Day discounts. Still, that offer is no longer available, leaving the smaller G915 Lightspeed Wireless as its cheap replacement. It’s like the bit in Shadow of the Colossus where the demon dies but reincarnates as a tiny baby, only it’s a keyboard, and the keyboard is on sale, and you can buy the keyboard. If you want.

In both cases, the G915 Lightspeed Wireless TKL comes with Logitech’s own tactile mechanical switches. According to RPS friend and deals expert Will Judd, these provide a “short, laptop-like travel, but with an extra tactile bump that makes them extremely satisfying to use for typing, programming or gaming without the loud report of the clicky version.” Sounds good. Naturally it also uses the same Lightspeed wireless tech as the full-size model, for a stable and responsive 2.4GHz connection that doesn’t quaff battery power too quickly.

It's also a nice-looking keyboard, as well as a nice-feeling one, with a lovely slimline design and sleek keycaps. Do check it out if you’re in the market for some new keys, or consult our full Prime Day PC gaming deals guide for more; just remember that Prime Day ends today, so you’ve got but a matter of hours before these deals vanish as well.

We’re also running an anti-Prime Day deals guide, for all the best hardware sales that don’t require a Prime membership (or any interaction with Amazon whatsoever).