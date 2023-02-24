Resident Evil 4 Remake gets a third big trailer and Leon's roundhouse kick remains flawless

The Resident Evil 4 Remake is only a mere month away, but I still had plenty of questions about what’s in the action horror revival. Can I wrestle old ladies? Roundhouse kick a clergy of priests? Shoot grenades at the Spanish Amish? Capcom’s newest trailer reveals all and it looks like Leon Kennedy’s dance moves are still intact.

The remake beautifully recaptures the original’s cultish rural hellscape, although there’s a ton of new stuff in the trailer as well. Luis seems like he’s been given a much larger role, bringing an (even more) goofy vibe to the adventure. But, if he keeps offering to make Leon a cup of tea, the pair will be eternally shipped through fan art - not a threat, just a warning.

Either way, I knew this game would be a stunning facelift, but it’s nice to see just how much is being remade here; expanded areas, new set pieces, a remixed story - it’s enough to make the Gigantes giddy. As Leon says, “this time, it has to be different.” If you’re interested in every wild change, our resident RE expert Liam fully broke down the remake’s big reveal, analyzing important lines, easter eggs, and sexy outfits. He even spotted a potentially infected salmon for all that’s worth.

Liam actually went hands-on with the remake and was impressed by how viscerally it reimagined the classic. Despite playing the game countless times throughout the generations, Liam said, “I was exhilarated. My pulse was pounding. This space felt new once again, in a way that was properly exciting.”

Capcom are also releasing a playable demo ahead of Resident Evil 4 Remake’s launch, and the Mercenaries game mode will return as a free post-launch addition. Neither the demo nor the Mercenaries DLC were dated.

Not to worry, though. Resident Evil 4 Remake is exactly one month away as it’ll launch on consoles and PC on March 24th. You can pre-order the game on Steam for £50/60$/€60.