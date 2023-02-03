If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes [February 2023]: Redeem these codes for free items, cash, and diamonds

Whether you're running a high-end eatery or a cheap and cheerful diner, improve your business with these codes!

Rebecca Jones avatar
Guide by Rebecca Jones Guides Writer
Published on
A bustling restaurant scene in Roblox, with the Restaurant Tycoon 2 logo overlaid on it.

Looking for the latest Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes? A good business sim will always find an audience, and that's as true on Roblox as it is anywhere else. Restaurant Tycoon 2 lets you build your restaurant from the ground up, choosing everything from the decor to the menus, as well as visiting your friends' restaurants to sample their dishes too!

Roblox codes are a popular way to give yourself a boost in-game, whether it's with a gift of useful resources or a unique cosmetic item. Restaurant Tycoon 2 gives you a generous helping of both, so read on for a complete list of active codes plus instructions on how to redeem them.

Watch on YouTube

Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes list

Last checked on: February 3rd, 2023

  • light it up: Wireframe Lights item
  • new years 2023: Balloon Arc item
  • ocean: Dolphin item
  • razorfishgaming: 250 cash
  • snowman: 20 diamonds
  • subtoveddev: 250 cash

How to redeem codes in Restaurant Tycoon 2

There are a few steps to redeeming codes in Restaurant Tycoon 2, but don't worry, you'll be rolling in freebies before you know it! Simply complete the following process:

  1. Load up Restaurant Tycoon 2 on Roblox.
  2. From the main screen, select the "Store" icon (middle bottom of the screen).
  3. Type or paste your code into the text box near the top of the Store menu.
  4. Hit the "Claim" button below to receive your reward.

List of expired Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes

  • bored
  • calamari
  • dino
  • drinks
  • fall2019
  • ghostlygreetings
  • goldenowl2019
  • luigi
  • pealla
  • parmesan
  • presents
  • meep
  • newmap2020
  • snowflake
  • spooky
  • teamtrees

If Restaurant Tycoon 2 has given you the taste (see what I did there?) for more management games on Roblox, then why not take your Roblox avatar's career in a whole new direction and have them try their blocky hand as a YouTuber next? Be sure to take a look at our YouTube Life codes list if decide to check it out!

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Rebecca Jones avatar

Rebecca Jones

Guides Writer

Rebecca is ⅓ of RPS' guides team, ⅓ of the Indiescovery Podcast crew, and currently looking for something else to take a 33% share in so she can call herself a fully rounded games journalist.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch