Looking for the latest Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes? A good business sim will always find an audience, and that's as true on Roblox as it is anywhere else. Restaurant Tycoon 2 lets you build your restaurant from the ground up, choosing everything from the decor to the menus, as well as visiting your friends' restaurants to sample their dishes too!

Roblox codes are a popular way to give yourself a boost in-game, whether it's with a gift of useful resources or a unique cosmetic item. Restaurant Tycoon 2 gives you a generous helping of both, so read on for a complete list of active codes plus instructions on how to redeem them.

Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes list

Last checked on: February 3rd, 2023

light it up : Wireframe Lights item

: Wireframe Lights item new years 2023 : Balloon Arc item

: Balloon Arc item ocean : Dolphin item

: Dolphin item razorfishgaming : 250 cash

: 250 cash snowman : 20 diamonds

: 20 diamonds subtoveddev: 250 cash

How to redeem codes in Restaurant Tycoon 2

There are a few steps to redeeming codes in Restaurant Tycoon 2, but don't worry, you'll be rolling in freebies before you know it! Simply complete the following process:

Load up Restaurant Tycoon 2 on Roblox. From the main screen, select the "Store" icon (middle bottom of the screen). Type or paste your code into the text box near the top of the Store menu. Hit the "Claim" button below to receive your reward.

List of expired Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes

bored

calamari

dino

drinks

fall2019

ghostlygreetings

goldenowl2019

luigi

pealla

parmesan

presents

meep

newmap2020

snowflake

spooky

teamtrees

