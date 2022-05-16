YouTube Life codes [May 2022]: Get free boosts and in-game cash with these codesBoost your videos, subscriber count, and more with these YouTube Life codes
Looking for the latest YouTube Life codes? In a truly meta case of art imitating life imitating art imitating life, one of the fastest-rising games on Roblox right now is YouTube Life, a job simulator that involves pretty much exactly what you think. It's difficult to gauge whether more people are playing this game or watching someone else play it, but if you do drop in to the experience for yourself, the developers have added some codes to get you started.
Read on for a list of all currently working YouTube Life codes, as well as instructions on how to redeem them.
On this page:
- All working YouTube Life codes
- How to redeem codes in YouTube Life
- List of expired YouTube Life codes
All working YouTube Life codes
Last checked on: 16th May, 2022
- 100KLIKES: 4 mins Shoutout, Reference, and Ad Campaign
- 10KLIKES: 300 gems & Video boost
- 1KLIKES: 1,000 Subscribers & a boost
- 1MYouTubers: 50,000 cash & 4 mins Shoutout, Reference, and Ad Campaign
- 3KLIKES: Several boosts
- 50KLIKES: 5,000 cash & 2 mins Reference
- Baxtrix: Baxtrix cosmetic reward
- Bramp: BramP cosmetic reward
- Carbon: Carbon cosmetic reward
- Editors: Luck boost
- iSightsTrue: iSightsTrue cosmetic reward
- KlondixeBar100T: KlondixeBar100T cosmetic reward
- Matsbxb: MATS cosmetic reward
- OMB: OMB cosmetic reward
- Release: 5,000 cash
- Russo: Russo cosmetic reward
- Seniac: Seniac cosmetic reward
- Solo: Solo cosmetic reward
How to redeem codes in YouTube Life
To redeem a code in YouTube Life, simply click on the gear icon in the lower right hand corner of the screen to open the Settings menu. At the top of this menu is a text box with "Redeem a Code" typed into it; replace this phrase with any code exactly as it appears on this list and press Enter to redeem it!
List of expired YouTube Life codes
YouTube Life is still a very new game, and as such, there are no expired codes just yet. If and when any do expire, though, we'll list them below for your ease of reference.
Those are all the YouTube Life codes we have for you for now, but if you're a Roblox fan, be sure to check out our list of Roblox promo codes that can be redeemed for Avatar Shop freebies you can wear anywhere on the site. For more thriving experiences with in-game codes you can redeem, why not take a look at our codes pages for Funky Friday, Bee Swarm Simulator, and Bubble Gum Simulator.