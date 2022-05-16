Looking for the latest YouTube Life codes? In a truly meta case of art imitating life imitating art imitating life, one of the fastest-rising games on Roblox right now is YouTube Life, a job simulator that involves pretty much exactly what you think. It's difficult to gauge whether more people are playing this game or watching someone else play it, but if you do drop in to the experience for yourself, the developers have added some codes to get you started.

Read on for a list of all currently working YouTube Life codes, as well as instructions on how to redeem them.

All working YouTube Life codes

Last checked on: 16th May, 2022

100KLIKES : 4 mins Shoutout, Reference, and Ad Campaign

: 4 mins Shoutout, Reference, and Ad Campaign 10KLIKES : 300 gems & Video boost

: 300 gems & Video boost 1KLIKES : 1,000 Subscribers & a boost

: 1,000 Subscribers & a boost 1MYouTubers : 50,000 cash & 4 mins Shoutout, Reference, and Ad Campaign

: 50,000 cash & 4 mins Shoutout, Reference, and Ad Campaign 3KLIKES : Several boosts

: Several boosts 50KLIKES : 5,000 cash & 2 mins Reference

: 5,000 cash & 2 mins Reference Baxtrix : Baxtrix cosmetic reward

: Baxtrix cosmetic reward Bramp : BramP cosmetic reward

: BramP cosmetic reward Carbon : Carbon cosmetic reward

: Carbon cosmetic reward Editors : Luck boost

: Luck boost iSightsTrue : iSightsTrue cosmetic reward

: iSightsTrue cosmetic reward KlondixeBar100T : KlondixeBar100T cosmetic reward

: KlondixeBar100T cosmetic reward Matsbxb : MATS cosmetic reward

: MATS cosmetic reward OMB : OMB cosmetic reward

: OMB cosmetic reward Release : 5,000 cash

: 5,000 cash Russo : Russo cosmetic reward

: Russo cosmetic reward Seniac : Seniac cosmetic reward

: Seniac cosmetic reward Solo: Solo cosmetic reward

How to redeem codes in YouTube Life

To redeem a code in YouTube Life, simply click on the gear icon in the lower right hand corner of the screen to open the Settings menu. At the top of this menu is a text box with "Redeem a Code" typed into it; replace this phrase with any code exactly as it appears on this list and press Enter to redeem it!

List of expired YouTube Life codes

YouTube Life is still a very new game, and as such, there are no expired codes just yet. If and when any do expire, though, we'll list them below for your ease of reference.

