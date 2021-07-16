Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator codes: all codes for free boosts, currency, & more

Bubble Gum Simulator codes give you access to a wide variety of free goodies, from various boosts and currency increases to eggs and pets.

There are a huge number of Bubble Gum Simulator codes currently active in the game, but each one can only be used once. Fortunately, the list below is comprehensive and should keep you in free boosts you can redeem strategically for quite some time.

On this page, we've listed all the Bubble Gum Simulator codes that you can redeem right now, as well as put together an explainer on how to redeem them.

Bubble Gum Simulator codes list [July 2021]

The following codes are currently active in Bubble Gum Simulator and can be redeemed for free rewards:

2020 : 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours) 2hourluck : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) 300k : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) 300m : 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) 400m : 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) 600m : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) 600mBoost : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) AncientTimes : 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)

: 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes) AtlantisHats : 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) Autumn : 2x Hatch Speed (5 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (5 hours) AutumnSale : 2x Luck (5 hours)

: 2x Luck (5 hours) AutumnSale2 : 2x Hatch Speed (5 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (5 hours) BeachBoost : 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) BGSStream : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) BGSXmas : 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours) BlizzyrdBest : 2x Luck (3 hours)

: 2x Luck (3 hours) BlizzyrdOP : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) BlizzyWizzy : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) BlueCrew : 5,000 Gems

: 5,000 Gems BriteJuice : 2x Luck (5 minutes)

: 2x Luck (5 minutes) BubblePass : 2x Luck (15 minutes)

: 2x Luck (15 minutes) Bunny : 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) Candy : 1,000 Candy

: 1,000 Candy CandyCane : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) CandyCanes : 100 Candy Canes

: 100 Candy Canes Carnival : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Carnival2 : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Challenges : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) ChocolateEgg : 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)

: 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes) Christmas : 5,000 Candy Canes

: 5,000 Candy Canes Christmas2020 : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) ChristmasBoost : 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours) ChristmasHype : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) ChristmasPart2 : 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours) ChristmasStream : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Circus : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Citrus : 2x Hatch Speed (16 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (16 hours) Clown : 2x Luck (4 hours)

: 2x Luck (4 hours) Colorful : 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)

: 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes) Costume : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Cupid : 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours) DeeterPlays : 5,000 Blocks

: 5,000 Blocks Easter21 : 2x Luck (6 hours)

: 2x Luck (6 hours) Eeaster2020 : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) EpicSecretCode : 2x Luck (3 hours)

: 2x Luck (3 hours) ExtraLuck : 2x Luck (10 minutes)

: 2x Luck (10 minutes) Fancy : 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)

: 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes) Fancy2 : 2x Luck (15 minutes)

: 2x Luck (15 minutes) Fireworks : 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) Free : 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) FreeBoost : 2x Hatch Speed (30 minutes)

: 2x Hatch Speed (30 minutes) FreeCoins : 150 Coins

: 150 Coins FreeEgg : Spotted Egg

: Spotted Egg FreeHatchSpeed 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)

2x Hatch Speed (3 hours) FreePet : Twitter Dominus

: Twitter Dominus FreeSpeed : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) FreeSpeedBoost : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Galactic : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) Ghosts : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Glitch : 2x Luck (6 hours)

: 2x Luck (6 hours) Halloween : 2x Luck (3 hours)

: 2x Luck (3 hours) HammieIsBadAtRocketLeague : 2x Luck (4 hours)

: 2x Luck (4 hours) HappyEaster : 2x Luck (15 minutes)

: 2x Luck (15 minutes) HappyHolidays : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) HiddenVideoCode : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) InThePast : 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) JollyChristmas : 2x Luck (6 hours)

: 2x Luck (6 hours) JollyChristmas2 : 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours) Jonathan : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) July4th : 2x Luck (15 minutes)

: 2x Luck (15 minutes) KingMushGang : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) KingSlimeGang : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) Kraken : 2x Luck (15 minutes)

: 2x Luck (15 minutes) LostCity : 2x Luck (20 minutes)

: 2x Luck (20 minutes) LotsOfGems : 25 Gems

: 25 Gems Luckiest : 2x Luck (6 hours)

: 2x Luck (6 hours) LuckyCode : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) LuckyDay : 2x Luck (30 minutes)

: 2x Luck (30 minutes) LuckyDay2 : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) MegaLuckBoost : 2x Luck (12 hours)

: 2x Luck (12 hours) MegaSale : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) MegaSpeedBoost : 2x Hatch Speed (12 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (12 hours) Merchant : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Meteor : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) MilkAndCookies : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) MiniMe : 2,500 Coins

: 2,500 Coins MoreCandy : 4,000 Candy

: 4,000 Candy Mushroom : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) Mystic 2x Luck (2 hours)

2x Luck (2 hours) Mythic : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Mythical : 3x Shiny Chance (20 minutes)

: 3x Shiny Chance (20 minutes) MythicStream : 3x Shiny Chance (2 hours)

: 3x Shiny Chance (2 hours) NewEgg : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) NewWorld : 2x Luck (15 minutes)

: 2x Luck (15 minutes) ObscureEntity : 500 Coins

: 500 Coins Ocean : 2x Luck (20 minutes)

: 2x Luck (20 minutes) Part2 : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Pass : 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) PinkArmyPet : 5,000 Gems

: 5,000 Gems Portal : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) Poseidon : 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) ReallyFancy : 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) Royalty : 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours) Rudolph : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) RumbleStream : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Santa : 2,000 Candy Canes

: 2,000 Candy Canes SantaClaus : 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours) Season 8 : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) Season3 : 2x Luck (3 hours)

: 2x Luck (3 hours) Season7 : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) SecretBoost : 2x Hatch Speed (10 minutes)

: 2x Hatch Speed (10 minutes) SecretCode : 2x Luck (15 minutes)

: 2x Luck (15 minutes) SecretLuckCode : 2x Luck (15 minutes)

: 2x Luck (15 minutes) SecretPet : Toy Serpent

: Toy Serpent Secrets : 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)

: 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes) SecretVideoCode : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Shadow : 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours) ShinyStream : 3x Shiny Chance (2 hours)

: 3x Shiny Chance (2 hours) Sircfenner : Spotted Egg

: Spotted Egg SircfennerIsCool : 2x Luck (15 minutes)

: 2x Luck (15 minutes) SircfennerNoob : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) Special : 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) SpeedBoost : 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) SpeedyBoi : 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) Split : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) SpookyCode : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) SpookyHalloween : 2x Hatch Speed (5 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (5 hours) Spotted : Spotted Egg

: Spotted Egg Spring : 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours) StPatrickLuck : 2x Luck (6 hours)

: 2x Luck (6 hours) StPatricks : 2x Luck (15 minutes)

: 2x Luck (15 minutes) StreamLuck : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) StreamSpeed : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Summer : 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) SuperBeach : 2x Luck (15 minutes)

: 2x Luck (15 minutes) SuperBoost : 2x Luck (3 hours)

: 2x Luck (3 hours) SuperCoins : 1,000 Coins

: 1,000 Coins SuperGems : 100 Gems

: 100 Gems SuperLuck : 2x Luck (15 minutes)

: 2x Luck (15 minutes) SuperSale : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) SuperSecret : 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) SuperSecretCode : 2x Luck (3 hours)

: 2x Luck (3 hours) SuperSpeed : 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) Sylently : 10,000 Candy Canes

: 10,000 Candy Canes SylentlyBest : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) SylentlyIsCool : 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) SylentlyOP : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) Thanks : 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)

: 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes) ThankYou : 2x Luck (15 minutes)

: 2x Luck (15 minutes) Tofuu : 5,000 Coins

: 5,000 Coins Tomcat : 2x Hatch Speed (5 minutes)

: 2x Hatch Speed (5 minutes) TrickOrTreat : 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours) Twiisted : 5,000 Gems

: 5,000 Gems UltraSpeed : 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) UncleSam : 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)

: 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes) UnderTheSea : 2x Luck (15 minutes)

: 2x Luck (15 minutes) Update16 : 2x Luck (15 minutes)

: 2x Luck (15 minutes) Update21 : 2x Luck (15 minutes)

: 2x Luck (15 minutes) Update45 : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Update46 : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Update47 : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Update48 : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Update49 : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) Update50 : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) Update51 : 2x Luck (6 hours)

: 2x Luck (6 hours) Update52 : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) Update53 : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) Update54 : 2x Luck (6 hours)

: 2x Luck (6 hours) Update55 : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) Update57 : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) Update58 : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) Update59 : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) Update60 : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) Update61 : 2x Luck (5 hours)

: 2x Luck (5 hours) Update63 : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) Update64 : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) Update65 : 2x Luck (2 hours)

: 2x Luck (2 hours) Update67 : 2x Luck (3 hours)

: 2x Luck (3 hours) Update68 : 2x Luck (4 hours)

: 2x Luck (4 hours) Update70 : 2x Luck (4 hours)

: 2x Luck (4 hours) Update71 : 2x Luck (6 hours)

: 2x Luck (6 hours) Update72 : 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours) Update73 : 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours) Update74 : 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours) Update75 : 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours) Vacation : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Valentine : 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours) Valentines : 2x Luck (4 hours)

: 2x Luck (4 hours) Vine : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) YouTube : 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) YouTubeLuck : 2x Luck (3 hours)

: 2x Luck (3 hours) YouTubeSpeed: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

The codes listed below are confirmed as no longer working in Bubble Gum Similator. We've included them so that you can check any codes you find against the expired list.

Expired Bubble Gum Simulator codes:

FreeDominusPet

Golemite

TwitchRelease

TwitterRelease

How to redeem codes in Bubble Gum Simulator

You redeem Bubble Gum Simulator codes from within the game itself rather than on the Roblox platform, so begin by launching the game.

On the left-hand side of the game's main screen you should see a Twitter (blue bird) icon and a text box reading "Code Here". Enter the code of your choice and hit "Enter" to redeem.

That's all you need to know to start redeeming free codes in Bubble Gum Simulator. If you're looking for more Roblox info, check out our guide to redeeming codes and freebies on the platform, or have a look at our Top 10 recommended Roblox games you can play for free.