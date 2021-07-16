If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator codes: all codes for free boosts, currency, & more

A list of Bubble Gum Simulator codes for boosts, currency, items, pets, & more!
Rebecca Jones avatar
Guide by Rebecca Jones Guides Writer
Published on
A fantastical group of characters flying around a Roblox mountain range. At the centre of the group is a chibi unicorn.

Bubble Gum Simulator codes give you access to a wide variety of free goodies, from various boosts and currency increases to eggs and pets.

There are a huge number of Bubble Gum Simulator codes currently active in the game, but each one can only be used once. Fortunately, the list below is comprehensive and should keep you in free boosts you can redeem strategically for quite some time.

On this page, we've listed all the Bubble Gum Simulator codes that you can redeem right now, as well as put together an explainer on how to redeem them.

Bubble Gum Simulator codes list [July 2021]

The following codes are currently active in Bubble Gum Simulator and can be redeemed for free rewards:

  • 2020: 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours)
  • 2hourluck: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • 300k: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • 300m: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
  • 400m: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
  • 600m: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • 600mBoost: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • AncientTimes: 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)
  • AtlantisHats: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
  • Autumn: 2x Hatch Speed (5 hours)
  • AutumnSale: 2x Luck (5 hours)
  • AutumnSale2: 2x Hatch Speed (5 hours)
  • BeachBoost: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
  • BGSStream: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • BGSXmas: 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)
  • BlizzyrdBest: 2x Luck (3 hours)
  • BlizzyrdOP: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • BlizzyWizzy: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • BlueCrew: 5,000 Gems
  • BriteJuice: 2x Luck (5 minutes)
  • BubblePass: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
  • Bunny: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
  • Candy: 1,000 Candy
  • CandyCane: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • CandyCanes: 100 Candy Canes
  • Carnival: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • Carnival2: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • Challenges: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • ChocolateEgg: 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)
  • Christmas: 5,000 Candy Canes
  • Christmas2020: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • ChristmasBoost: 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours)
  • ChristmasHype: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • ChristmasPart2: 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)
  • ChristmasStream: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • Circus: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • Citrus: 2x Hatch Speed (16 hours)
  • Clown: 2x Luck (4 hours)
  • Colorful: 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)
  • Costume: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • Cupid: 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours)
  • DeeterPlays: 5,000 Blocks
  • Easter21: 2x Luck (6 hours)
  • Eeaster2020: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • EpicSecretCode: 2x Luck (3 hours)
  • ExtraLuck: 2x Luck (10 minutes)
  • Fancy: 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)
  • Fancy2: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
  • Fireworks: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
  • Free: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
  • FreeBoost: 2x Hatch Speed (30 minutes)
  • FreeCoins: 150 Coins
  • FreeEgg: Spotted Egg
  • FreeHatchSpeed 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)
  • FreePet: Twitter Dominus
  • FreeSpeed: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • FreeSpeedBoost: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • Galactic: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • Ghosts: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • Glitch: 2x Luck (6 hours)
  • Halloween: 2x Luck (3 hours)
  • HammieIsBadAtRocketLeague: 2x Luck (4 hours)
  • HappyEaster: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
  • HappyHolidays: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • HiddenVideoCode: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • InThePast: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
  • JollyChristmas: 2x Luck (6 hours)
  • JollyChristmas2: 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
  • Jonathan: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • July4th: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
  • KingMushGang: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • KingSlimeGang: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • Kraken: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
  • LostCity: 2x Luck (20 minutes)
  • LotsOfGems: 25 Gems
  • Luckiest: 2x Luck (6 hours)
  • LuckyCode: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • LuckyDay: 2x Luck (30 minutes)
  • LuckyDay2: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • MegaLuckBoost: 2x Luck (12 hours)
  • MegaSale: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • MegaSpeedBoost: 2x Hatch Speed (12 hours)
  • Merchant: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • Meteor: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • MilkAndCookies: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • MiniMe: 2,500 Coins
  • MoreCandy: 4,000 Candy
  • Mushroom: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • Mystic 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • Mythic: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • Mythical: 3x Shiny Chance (20 minutes)
  • MythicStream: 3x Shiny Chance (2 hours)
  • NewEgg: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • NewWorld: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
  • ObscureEntity: 500 Coins
  • Ocean: 2x Luck (20 minutes)
  • Part2: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • Pass: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
  • PinkArmyPet: 5,000 Gems
  • Portal: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • Poseidon: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
  • ReallyFancy: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
  • Royalty: 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours)
  • Rudolph: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • RumbleStream: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • Santa: 2,000 Candy Canes
  • SantaClaus: 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)
  • Season 8: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • Season3: 2x Luck (3 hours)
  • Season7: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • SecretBoost: 2x Hatch Speed (10 minutes)
  • SecretCode: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
  • SecretLuckCode: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
  • SecretPet: Toy Serpent
  • Secrets: 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)
  • SecretVideoCode: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • Shadow: 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
  • ShinyStream: 3x Shiny Chance (2 hours)
  • Sircfenner: Spotted Egg
  • SircfennerIsCool: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
  • SircfennerNoob: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • Special: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
  • SpeedBoost: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
  • SpeedyBoi: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
  • Split: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • SpookyCode: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • SpookyHalloween: 2x Hatch Speed (5 hours)
  • Spotted: Spotted Egg
  • Spring: 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
  • StPatrickLuck: 2x Luck (6 hours)
  • StPatricks: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
  • StreamLuck: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • StreamSpeed: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • Summer: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
  • SuperBeach: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
  • SuperBoost: 2x Luck (3 hours)
  • SuperCoins: 1,000 Coins
  • SuperGems: 100 Gems
  • SuperLuck: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
  • SuperSale: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • SuperSecret: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
  • SuperSecretCode: 2x Luck (3 hours)
  • SuperSpeed: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
  • Sylently: 10,000 Candy Canes
  • SylentlyBest: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • SylentlyIsCool: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
  • SylentlyOP: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • Thanks: 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)
  • ThankYou: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
  • Tofuu: 5,000 Coins
  • Tomcat: 2x Hatch Speed (5 minutes)
  • TrickOrTreat: 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)
  • Twiisted: 5,000 Gems
  • UltraSpeed: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
  • UncleSam: 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)
  • UnderTheSea: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
  • Update16: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
  • Update21: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
  • Update45: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • Update46: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • Update47: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • Update48: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • Update49: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • Update50: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • Update51: 2x Luck (6 hours)
  • Update52: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • Update53: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • Update54: 2x Luck (6 hours)
  • Update55: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • Update57: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • Update58: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • Update59: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • Update60: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • Update61: 2x Luck (5 hours)
  • Update63: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • Update64: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • Update65: 2x Luck (2 hours)
  • Update67: 2x Luck (3 hours)
  • Update68: 2x Luck (4 hours)
  • Update70: 2x Luck (4 hours)
  • Update71: 2x Luck (6 hours)
  • Update72: 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
  • Update73: 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
  • Update74: 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
  • Update75: 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
  • Vacation: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • Valentine: 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
  • Valentines: 2x Luck (4 hours)
  • Vine: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • YouTube: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
  • YouTubeLuck: 2x Luck (3 hours)
  • YouTubeSpeed: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)

The codes listed below are confirmed as no longer working in Bubble Gum Similator. We've included them so that you can check any codes you find against the expired list.

Expired Bubble Gum Simulator codes:

  • FreeDominusPet
  • Golemite
  • TwitchRelease
  • TwitterRelease

How to redeem codes in Bubble Gum Simulator

You redeem Bubble Gum Simulator codes from within the game itself rather than on the Roblox platform, so begin by launching the game.

On the left-hand side of the game's main screen you should see a Twitter (blue bird) icon and a text box reading "Code Here". Enter the code of your choice and hit "Enter" to redeem.

That's all you need to know to start redeeming free codes in Bubble Gum Simulator. If you're looking for more Roblox info, check out our guide to redeeming codes and freebies on the platform, or have a look at our Top 10 recommended Roblox games you can play for free.

Tagged With

About the Author

Rebecca Jones avatar

Rebecca Jones

Guides Writer

When not tending to her guides spreadsheets, Rebecca can usually be found working through her latest fiction-induced anguish by recreating all those lovely doomed characters in The Sims.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More Guides

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch