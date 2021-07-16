Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator codes: all codes for free boosts, currency, & more

Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator codes: all codes for free boosts, currency, & moreA list of Bubble Gum Simulator codes for boosts, currency, items, pets, & more!
Bubble Gum Simulator codes give you access to a wide variety of free goodies, from various boosts and currency increases to eggs and pets.
There are a huge number of Bubble Gum Simulator codes currently active in the game, but each one can only be used once. Fortunately, the list below is comprehensive and should keep you in free boosts you can redeem strategically for quite some time.
On this page, we've listed all the Bubble Gum Simulator codes that you can redeem right now, as well as put together an explainer on how to redeem them.
Bubble Gum Simulator codes list [July 2021]
The following codes are currently active in Bubble Gum Simulator and can be redeemed for free rewards:
- 2020: 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours)
- 2hourluck: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- 300k: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- 300m: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- 400m: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- 600m: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- 600mBoost: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- AncientTimes: 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)
- AtlantisHats: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- Autumn: 2x Hatch Speed (5 hours)
- AutumnSale: 2x Luck (5 hours)
- AutumnSale2: 2x Hatch Speed (5 hours)
- BeachBoost: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- BGSStream: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- BGSXmas: 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)
- BlizzyrdBest: 2x Luck (3 hours)
- BlizzyrdOP: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- BlizzyWizzy: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- BlueCrew: 5,000 Gems
- BriteJuice: 2x Luck (5 minutes)
- BubblePass: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- Bunny: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- Candy: 1,000 Candy
- CandyCane: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- CandyCanes: 100 Candy Canes
- Carnival: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Carnival2: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Challenges: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- ChocolateEgg: 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)
- Christmas: 5,000 Candy Canes
- Christmas2020: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- ChristmasBoost: 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours)
- ChristmasHype: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- ChristmasPart2: 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)
- ChristmasStream: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Circus: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Citrus: 2x Hatch Speed (16 hours)
- Clown: 2x Luck (4 hours)
- Colorful: 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)
- Costume: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Cupid: 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours)
- DeeterPlays: 5,000 Blocks
- Easter21: 2x Luck (6 hours)
- Eeaster2020: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- EpicSecretCode: 2x Luck (3 hours)
- ExtraLuck: 2x Luck (10 minutes)
- Fancy: 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)
- Fancy2: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- Fireworks: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- Free: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- FreeBoost: 2x Hatch Speed (30 minutes)
- FreeCoins: 150 Coins
- FreeEgg: Spotted Egg
- FreeHatchSpeed 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)
- FreePet: Twitter Dominus
- FreeSpeed: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- FreeSpeedBoost: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Galactic: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Ghosts: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Glitch: 2x Luck (6 hours)
- Halloween: 2x Luck (3 hours)
- HammieIsBadAtRocketLeague: 2x Luck (4 hours)
- HappyEaster: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- HappyHolidays: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- HiddenVideoCode: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- InThePast: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- JollyChristmas: 2x Luck (6 hours)
- JollyChristmas2: 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
- Jonathan: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- July4th: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- KingMushGang: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- KingSlimeGang: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Kraken: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- LostCity: 2x Luck (20 minutes)
- LotsOfGems: 25 Gems
- Luckiest: 2x Luck (6 hours)
- LuckyCode: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- LuckyDay: 2x Luck (30 minutes)
- LuckyDay2: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- MegaLuckBoost: 2x Luck (12 hours)
- MegaSale: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- MegaSpeedBoost: 2x Hatch Speed (12 hours)
- Merchant: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Meteor: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- MilkAndCookies: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- MiniMe: 2,500 Coins
- MoreCandy: 4,000 Candy
- Mushroom: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Mystic 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Mythic: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Mythical: 3x Shiny Chance (20 minutes)
- MythicStream: 3x Shiny Chance (2 hours)
- NewEgg: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- NewWorld: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- ObscureEntity: 500 Coins
- Ocean: 2x Luck (20 minutes)
- Part2: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Pass: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- PinkArmyPet: 5,000 Gems
- Portal: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Poseidon: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- ReallyFancy: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- Royalty: 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours)
- Rudolph: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- RumbleStream: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Santa: 2,000 Candy Canes
- SantaClaus: 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)
- Season 8: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Season3: 2x Luck (3 hours)
- Season7: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- SecretBoost: 2x Hatch Speed (10 minutes)
- SecretCode: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- SecretLuckCode: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- SecretPet: Toy Serpent
- Secrets: 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)
- SecretVideoCode: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Shadow: 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
- ShinyStream: 3x Shiny Chance (2 hours)
- Sircfenner: Spotted Egg
- SircfennerIsCool: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- SircfennerNoob: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Special: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- SpeedBoost: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- SpeedyBoi: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- Split: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- SpookyCode: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- SpookyHalloween: 2x Hatch Speed (5 hours)
- Spotted: Spotted Egg
- Spring: 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
- StPatrickLuck: 2x Luck (6 hours)
- StPatricks: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- StreamLuck: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- StreamSpeed: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Summer: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- SuperBeach: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- SuperBoost: 2x Luck (3 hours)
- SuperCoins: 1,000 Coins
- SuperGems: 100 Gems
- SuperLuck: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- SuperSale: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- SuperSecret: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- SuperSecretCode: 2x Luck (3 hours)
- SuperSpeed: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- Sylently: 10,000 Candy Canes
- SylentlyBest: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- SylentlyIsCool: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- SylentlyOP: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Thanks: 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)
- ThankYou: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- Tofuu: 5,000 Coins
- Tomcat: 2x Hatch Speed (5 minutes)
- TrickOrTreat: 2x Hatch Speed (3 hours)
- Twiisted: 5,000 Gems
- UltraSpeed: 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)
- UncleSam: 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)
- UnderTheSea: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- Update16: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- Update21: 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- Update45: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Update46: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Update47: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Update48: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Update49: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Update50: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Update51: 2x Luck (6 hours)
- Update52: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Update53: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Update54: 2x Luck (6 hours)
- Update55: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Update57: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Update58: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Update59: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Update60: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Update61: 2x Luck (5 hours)
- Update63: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Update64: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Update65: 2x Luck (2 hours)
- Update67: 2x Luck (3 hours)
- Update68: 2x Luck (4 hours)
- Update70: 2x Luck (4 hours)
- Update71: 2x Luck (6 hours)
- Update72: 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
- Update73: 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
- Update74: 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
- Update75: 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
- Vacation: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- Valentine: 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours)
- Valentines: 2x Luck (4 hours)
- Vine: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- YouTube: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
- YouTubeLuck: 2x Luck (3 hours)
- YouTubeSpeed: 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours)
The codes listed below are confirmed as no longer working in Bubble Gum Similator. We've included them so that you can check any codes you find against the expired list.
Expired Bubble Gum Simulator codes:
- FreeDominusPet
- Golemite
- TwitchRelease
- TwitterRelease
How to redeem codes in Bubble Gum Simulator
You redeem Bubble Gum Simulator codes from within the game itself rather than on the Roblox platform, so begin by launching the game.
On the left-hand side of the game's main screen you should see a Twitter (blue bird) icon and a text box reading "Code Here". Enter the code of your choice and hit "Enter" to redeem.
That's all you need to know to start redeeming free codes in Bubble Gum Simulator. If you're looking for more Roblox info, check out our guide to redeeming codes and freebies on the platform, or have a look at our Top 10 recommended Roblox games you can play for free.