Robocop: Rogue City has a closed beta starting next week

As good as the first film? Or as bad as the third? We'll find out soon

Robert Cop, the cop from RoboCop, emerges from his policemobile in a screenshot of Robocop: Rogue City.
Image Credit: Nacon
Kaan Serin
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on

Cyberpunk FPS Robocop: Rogue City is hosting a closed beta running from July 3rd - 9th, letting you step into the shoes of the part-man, part-machine violent law enforcer. There’s no word yet on what’s exactly included in the playtest, but you’ll presumably be shooting a ton of stuff, making things go boom, and using your inhuman strength to play ball with human bodies. (as seen in the gameplay trailer below.) You can register for the playtests here.

Watch on YouTube

Robocop: Rogue City apparently aims to recapture the spirit of the first three films, meaning the first act will probably be a satirical exploration of corporate greed and gentrification while masquerading as a sick action game in disguise, before the finale devolves into kids fare that puts you to sleep. You won’t remember what happened in between.

Rogue City takes place between the second and third Robocop films, as a shady series of crimes throws the city of Detroit into disarray. From there, you’ll see plenty of familiar faces and locations as you explore, complete puzzles, find evidence, and unexpectedly make choices that may or may not have consequences. Throw in some orange-tinted light and you might almost believe this was another modern Deus Ex game. Maybe.

In the films, Robocop is slow, tank-like and nigh-on indestructible. None of those things sound like they’d be fun in a game, but I’m mostly indifferent toward the trailers released thus far. Throwing enemies around like pinatas could be fun, or maybe it’ll be bad in a funny way. Or - who knows - maybe it’ll just be plain good.

The shooter comes from developer Teyon who previously made the somewhat middling Terminator: Resistance which our review was critical of, despite having some fans who enjoyed the game.

Robocop: Rogue City releases sometime this September on Steam and consoles.

