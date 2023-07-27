RPS is hiring a guides writer, and you can apply right now

As Indiescovery listeners may have also heard by now, our guides writer Rebecca is departing RPS in a couple of weeks, which means we're now on the hunt for a new guides writer to fill her shoes. Applications are open now, and you can find everything you need to know about it below.

As a Guides Writer, you will work closely with our Guides Editor Ollie, fellow Guides Writer Hayden, as well as the rest of the editorial team to create the best original PC games guides on the internet. You'll get your hands on the latest releases and learn them inside and out, tearing them down to give readers everything they need to enjoy them to the fullest.

You can find all the details, including a full list of the job's responsibilities, in the official job posting over on our sister site GamesIndustry.biz's job board. You can also apply through the Reedpop Careers page, or our parent company RX's Careers portal if you prefer. All applications end up in the same place, so it doesn't matter which one you use to apply.

This is a full-time, UK home-based role, with a yearly salary of £24,500.

When you apply, please include a CV AND a covering letter telling us why you'd be the best person for the role. That covering letter is really important, as it's not only a great way of introducing yourself, but it also gives us an idea of your individual writing style and whether you'd be a good fit for the site.

Ideally, you'll have a portfolio showing existing guides work, but this is also an entry-level position, and you don't need to have already been employed in such a role before. If your portfolio is filled with non-guides games writing from your own blog, that's absolutely fine. A journalism or writing degree of some sort would also be great, but it isn't essential either. We have a team of experienced writers and editors who will all work to train you in the role.

With lots of big releases coming up soon (looking at you, Starfield), we want to have our new guides writer in place as soon as possible, so please make sure you get your applications in by Friday August 11th at the very latest, as we'll be arranging interviews shortly after that.

If all that sounds like your ideal job, then head over to the Guides Writer job posting and get applying. And if you have any questions about the role, please drop them in the comments below, or you can email me direct with the subject line [GUIDES WRITER Q]. Good luck!