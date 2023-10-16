RPS is hiring a Staff Writer, and you can apply right now

Following the ascension of Edders into his new role as Reviews Ed, RPS is now looking for a Staff Writer to fill his vacant boots and join our excellent editorial team. Applications are open now, so read on below to find out how to apply.

As Staff Writer, you will work closely with the rest of our team to cover the latest PC games across all aspects of the site, writing news, previews, reviews and features on everything from the biggest AAA blockbusters to smaller, lesser-known indie games. This is a wide-ranging role, and a great foundation for those looking to get their first start in games journalism. Alternatively, if you're already a Staff Writer elsewhere and are looking for a change of scenery, we'd love to hear from you as well. The most important thing is that you have a deep love of everything PC gaming has to offer, and that you're raring to make your mark on Rock Paper Shotgun.

You can find all the details, including a full list of the job's responsibilities, in the official job posting over on our sister site GamesIndustry.biz's job board. You can also apply through the Reedpop Careers page, or our parent company RX's Careers portal if you prefer. All applications end up in the same place, so it doens't matter which one you use to apply.

This is a full-time, UK home-based role, with a yearly starting salary of £24,500 - though this figure may vary depending on experience.

When you apply, please include a CV AND a covering letter telling us why you'd be the best person for the role. That covering letter is really important, as it's not only a great way of introducing yourself, but it also gives us an idea of your individual writing style and whether you'd be a good fit for the site.

Ideally, you'll already have a portfolio of existing games writing to show us, but this is also an entry-level position, and you don't need to have already been employed in such a role before. If all you have is games writing from your own blog, that's absolutely fine - please include a link to it in your covering letter so we can have a read of it! A journalism or writing degree of some sort would also be great, but isn't essential either. We have a team of experienced writers and editors who will all work to train you in the role.

Ideally, we'd like to have our new Staff Writer in place before the end of the year, so please make sure to get your applications in as soon as possible, and by Friday October 27th at the latest, as we'll be arranging interviews shortly after that.

Of course, if you have any questions about the role, please drop them in the comments below, or you can email me direct with the subject line [STAFF WRITER Q]. Good luck! And here's the link to the job posting again.