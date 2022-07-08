If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

RPS premium supporters can claim their free copy of Have A Nice Death today

From 9am PT / 5pm BST today
Katharine Castle avatar
News by Katharine Castle Editor-in-chief
Published on
A small grim reaper leaps toward a group of sentient food stuffs in Have A Nice Death

Yesterday, we announced our next free game key giveaway for RPS premium supporters. This is your reminder that you'll be able to claim said game key for the beautiful action roguelite Have A Nice Death today, from 5pm BST / 9am PT. That's in just a couple of hours time.

These keys have kindly been provided by Have A Nice Death's publisher, Gearbox Publishing, to celebrate the game's latest update. Dubbed the Fast Food update, this adds a whole new world to the game that's been overrun by deadly foodstuffs, including big bad monster burgers, muscly utensils and more. It also adds new difficulty modes, the option to recycle old weapons for extra bonuses, and new paths to take after completing special challenges. There are over 50 new spells and weapons for Death to get to grips with, too, plus a swathe of smaller quality of life (or should that be death?) fixes.

Alas, code numbers are quite limited for this particular key giveaway, and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis - so make sure you're near your PC or phone to claim your copy.

Watch on YouTube

Have A Nice Death today would normally cost you £10 / €15 / $15 over on Steam, but RPS premium supporters can claim it at no extra cost.

If you're already a premium supporter, you'll be able to claim your copy of Have A Nice Death by signing in to your ReedPop ID and visiting the Codes page on your account. You can then boot up Steam, click "Activate a Product on Steam..." and copy in your key to start downloading.

If you don't yet support RPS and want to, you can view the tiers and benefits and sign up here. By supporting RPS, you're helping to keep us daft and weird, but you also get an ad-free site, extra posts, and for premium-tier supporters, game keys, bonus podcast episodes and more exclusive articles and indie game recommendations as thanks.

Our Ed described Have A Nice Death as a "mash-up between Dead Cells and Hades" when he played through its initial early access build back in March, praising its "wonderful" roguelike battling and "super crisp" combat.

"Death has a zippy dash that feels great and he’s lithe with that scythe, capable of slashing upwards, downwards, and hanging in mid-air for some flashy aerial antics. Couple this a variety of collectible weapons - of which, you can wield up to three at a time – and you’ve got serious combo potential here."

If that sounds like your kind of game, then Have A Nice Death can be yours from 5pm BST / 9am PT today, July 8th.

