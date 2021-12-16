Skate 'em up OlliOlli World launches this February

Roll7 have announced that their next skating game OlliOlli World comes out on February 8th, 2022. This latest OlliOlli game swaps out the 2D style for a cel-shaded 3D world that looks absolutely lovely. Or radical. Or sick. Or other skater words. The action-platformer's plot sounds great too, it drops you into Radlandia on a search for the skate gods. Skate gods! Don't anger them, kiddos, they'll break your collarbones.

Get a load of the new trailer below for lots of grinding, flipping and tricking, as well as look at the character creator. OlliOlli World will have new skatey things we didn't see in the previous games too, like quarter pipes, wall rides and more.

"OlliOlli World is a love letter to the bizarre and magnificent aspects of skateboarding culture," says creative director John Ribbins. "It embraces the weird and wonderful aspects of this street phenomenon and encourages you to express yourself freely."

OlliOlli World is coming to PC via Steam, as well as the PlayStations, Xboxes and Nintendo Switch, on February 8, 2022. Head to publisher Private Division's website for more info.

The devs also announced a couple of paid expansions that come out further down the line. The first story expansion will release next summer, adding a new biome, characters and levels. Then we'll get even more of that when the second story expansion arrives in autumn.

The old OlliOlli games come highly recommended by former RPSer and List Goblin Brendy, who once said OlliOlli 2 "is good enough to play for the rest of your natural life". If you're an RPS suporter, you can also read about his quest to become the 43rd best OlliOlli 2 player (on PlayStation), or hear his reasoning why OlliOlli is a better skateboarding series than Skate.