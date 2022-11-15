If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Soccer Story's football RPG adventure will kick off on November 29th

Football Fable, I call it
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith
Published on
A sprite boy runs with a football in a voxel-ish, Pokémon-like world in Soccer Story.

Football has been banned and only one person can save it. No, it's not the self-important fantasy Cristiano Ronaldo dreams every night, it's the setup for adventure RPG Soccer Story. You need to travel around its colourful, Nintendo-inspired world, cajole people into kicking balls once more, and then defeat them on the pitch. Soccer Story also now has a release date: November 29th.

I like football, but it looks as if Soccer Story is about football in the way Pokémon is about bug collecting. It's an inspiration, sure, but I doubt you're going to be struggling with the offside trap. Instead, there are several football-adjacent activities as you explore a Zelda-like world, and then when the soccer matches do happen, they're against pensioners, toddlers, ninjas and sharks.

As you rescue regions from their soccer-based ailments, you'll also have opportunities to level up your personal soccer stats, and ultimately you'll overthrow the nefarious organisation responsible for banning football, Soccer Inc. Or, I assume you will. Perhaps Soccer Inc will triumph and send you to play football in a country with a terrible human rights record instead.

Talk of football being banned due to an ambiguous "calamity" puts me in mind of the excellent, funny, expansive Barkley, Shut Up And Jam: Gaiden: Chapter 1 Of The Hoopz Barkley SaGa, and its sadly cancelled (and open sourced!) sequel The Magical Realms of Tír na nÓg: Escape from Necron 7 – Revenge of Cuchulainn: The Official Game of the Movie – Chapter 2 of the Hoopz Barkley SaGa. Soccer Story is obviously a different kind of RPG, however.

Soccer Story will be available on November 29th via Game Pass but also on Steam.

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

